BiaSol: Delicious nutrition from upcycled food waste

BiaSol Blondies
A perennial favourite with a twist from one of Ireland's sustainable food-makers - the mixture is quite sticky, so no need to worry when placing it into a baking tin.
Servings6
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
70g all purpose flour
50g Super Milled Grains
1/2 teaspoon salt
110g butter, softened
150g light brown sugar
1 egg
2 teaspoons vanilla
70g chocolate, coarsely chopped
70g pecans, chopped
Method
Preheat oven to 175°C fan/ 195 C convection/ gas 5. Grease 8-inch square baking pan.
Combine flour, Super Milled Grains and salt.
In a separate mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy, add egg and vanilla.
Add flour and Super Milled Grains in three parts, mixing until combined. Fold in chocolate and nuts.
Scrape batter into the greased pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Let cool before serving.
- More information on BiaSol’s range of products, including a list of stockists, at www.biasol.ie