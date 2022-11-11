BiaSol: Delicious nutrition from upcycled food waste

“WE’RE in the food industry — if we didn’t have taste as number one, it would be a harder sell. When you have something that tastes great, it’s much easier.”

Niamh Dooley, the co-founder of Tullamore-based BiaSol knows that flavour is the key to getting people to try her products, a range of nutritious milled grains made from a by-product of the brewing process. Working with Irish microbreweries, they take the grains left over after making beer and turn them into food that is high in fibre and protein.

“The first benefit is the great malt flavour, which really enhances bread or other dishes, it has a high nutritional value, and it also cuts down on food waste,” says Dooley about the innovative range, describing it as a win-win-win situation.

Initially a lockdown project, BiaSol is a family company set up by Dooley and her brother Ruairi in 2020 with a strong focus on nutrition and sustainability: “We’re all about eating better and we wanted to produce products with a high nutritional value,” she says.

Research led the siblings to what is called spent grain, the leftovers from making beer. “When brewers heat grain with water at the start of the brewing process and extract the starch — the endosperm — what is left is the outer husk,” explains Dooley. “We like to say that we’re left with all the good stuff.”

That good stuff still in the grain includes 40% fibre, both insoluble fibre — which aids with constipation — and beta-glucan, a soluble fibre credited with helping to lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar. It also has high levels of protein — at 20% — and many essential amino acids along with B vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, calcium and manganese. “It’s a little superfood,” says Dooley.

BiaSol founders Niamh and Ruairi Dooley

Oven-ready

So with all this nutritional value, why hasn’t spent grain been used as a foodstuff before this? The problem lies with high moisture levels: when the spent grain comes out of a mash tun — the vessel used in the brewing process — it’s extremely wet. Dooley had to do a lot of experiments to find a way of converting this soggy mush into something that could be packaged and shelf-stable. She reached out to the Irish microbrewing industry early in her research and got a great response.

“They’ve been really supportive from the get-go,” she says, adding that BiaSol now works with Ballykilcavan Brewing Company in Laois, Dead Centre Brewing in Athlone, St Mel’s Brewing Company in Longford and O’Hara’s Brewery in Carlow, all breweries that use predominantly Irish malted barley.

Initial tests at home weren’t entirely successful — “I tried to dry grain in my Mam’s oven, it takes ages and she nearly lost the plot thinking about the electricity bill” — but now they’ve developed a more successful drying procedure at their unit in Tullamore that, fortunately for everyone, doesn’t involve Mrs Dooley’s oven. From there, the dried grains go into a range of BiaSol products, the original of which is the high-fibre Super Milled Grains. This mix sells predominantly in health food stores because of its nutritional benefits; every tablespoon contains 10% of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of fibre.

With a texture like ground nuts and a distinctive malty flavour, it can be added to smoothies and porridge or baked into breads and brownies. The siblings have also developed a selection of high-fibre baking mixes using the grains — for scones, soda bread, cookies and pancakes — available in supermarkets, including SuperValu, Donnybrook Fair and Ardkeen Quality Food Store.

Some of the BiaSol baking mixes

Sustainable sustenance

Being able to upcycle spent grains by creating an entirely new product from an ingredient that would otherwise be wasted had consumers interested right from the start. “We got fantastic feedback from customers and early adopters were buying directly online. When we go to farmers’ markets, people are amazed by the story and are excited about what we are doing. We tend to bake our soda bread mix and give little tastings,” says Dooley. “We hook them in with some nice bread, then tell them the story and the nutritional benefits.”

They also wholesale to chefs and bakers, primarily focused on flavour, winning a Chef’s Larder award (along with Best in County) at the 2022 Blas na hEireann Awards, and popping up in the producers’ village at chef symposium Food on the Edge.

Dooley uses the Super Milled Grains on porridge for breakfast or adds it to a smoothie if she’s rushing out the door. “At the weekend, when I have a couple of hours to bake, I use it in breakfast muffins.”

With plans to raise finance and grow the team, the future is looking bright for BiaSol, bite by nutritious - and delicious — bite. “People are sometimes put off by leftovers or using the word waste,” says Dooley. “You can see it in their faces. But when they try a sample of our scones or soda bread, they realise this tastes so good — and it’s good for the planet.”

BiaSol Blondies A perennial favourite with a twist from one of Ireland's sustainable food-makers - the mixture is quite sticky, so no need to worry when placing it into a baking tin. Servings 6 Preparation Time  30 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  60 mins Course  Baking Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 70g all purpose flour

50g Super Milled Grains

1/2 teaspoon salt

110g butter, softened

150g light brown sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

70g chocolate, coarsely chopped

70g pecans, chopped Method Preheat oven to 175°C fan/ 195 C convection/ gas 5. Grease 8-inch square baking pan. Combine flour, Super Milled Grains and salt. In a separate mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy, add egg and vanilla. Add flour and Super Milled Grains in three parts, mixing until combined. Fold in chocolate and nuts. Scrape batter into the greased pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Let cool before serving.