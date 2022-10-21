Lunch to go: I'm wild for this tuna sambo 

Tuna sandwiches have come a long way from the slightly flaccid bricks of mayo-heavy tuna salad laid between slices of granary bread.
Tuna sandwich, reimagined
Assembling a moreish sandwich couldn't be simpler once you get the ingredients right.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
50g wild Irish tuna, drained and flaked
1 tbsp gherkins or pickled cucumber, sliced
lettuce (butterhead or rocket leaves both work here)
1 tsp good quality mayonnaise
salt, pepper, lemon juice
2 slices rye or wholemeal bread
To serve
thick-cut salted crisps
Method
Spread the mayonnaise on top of each slice of bread, seasoning with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
Layer the lettuce and pickles, finishing with the tuna and a final layer of seasoning.
Assemble as close to eating as possible and enjoy with thick-cut salted crisps on the side.