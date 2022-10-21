Lunch to go: I'm wild for this tuna sambo 

Assembling a moreish sandwich couldn't be simpler once you get the ingredients right 
Make the perfect tuna sandwich.

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Ciara McDonnell

Tuna sandwiches have come a long way from the slightly flaccid bricks of mayo-heavy tuna salad laid between slices of granary bread.

I think our attitude to tinned and jarred fish is beginning to change thanks to incredible Irish producers like Shines Seafood in Killybegs.

This family-run business uses traditional methods to catch wild Irish Albacore tuna and preserve it in olive oil.

Jars are pricey at €7 for 185g of drained tuna, but worth every cent. One jar will feed four people at lunchtime and the oil can be used to make dressings for seafood dishes.

Dill gherkins or home-pickled cucumber are a match made in heaven for the oily fish, and when finely chopped and scattered on a sandwich add the perfect piquant crunch.

Tuna sandwich, reimagined

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Assembling a moreish sandwich couldn't be simpler once you get the ingredients right.

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 50g wild Irish tuna, drained and flaked

  • 1 tbsp gherkins or pickled cucumber, sliced

  • lettuce (butterhead or rocket leaves both work here)

  • 1 tsp good quality mayonnaise

  • salt, pepper, lemon juice

  • 2 slices rye or wholemeal bread

  • To serve

  • thick-cut salted crisps

Method

  1. Spread the mayonnaise on top of each slice of bread, seasoning with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

  2. Layer the lettuce and pickles, finishing with the tuna and a final layer of seasoning.

  3. Assemble as close to eating as possible and enjoy with thick-cut salted crisps on the side.

Shelf life

Corkwoman Sarah Cremin is the founder of Good Fortune Cookies, a nationwide cookie delivery service that will brighten up any dreary office-based day for your team.

Each cookie is handmade in small batches using local free-range eggs, organic vanilla bean paste, Callebaut Fairtrade chocolate and Irish butter, and Cremin refuses to use palm oil in any of her recipes.

We are huge fans of her Barry’s Tea Shortbread, which captures the essence of Cork’s favourite brews in a crumbly, rich shortbread, but the Hadji Bey cookies are a taste sensation. Rose scented and cardamom-spiced, these biscuits are studded Hadji Bey’s famous Turkish delight.

Good Fortune Cookie’s new ‘Treat & Repeat’ subscription service does exactly what it says on the tin, delivering 15 cookies to your door every month. A three-month subscription costs €90 and is available to buy at www.good-fortune.ie

<p>A divine recipe from Gino D’Acampo's latest book, Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make</p>

No-bake dessert: How to make Gino D’Acampo’s biscoff and espresso cheesecake

