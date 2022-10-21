Wine with Leslie: Italy still pouring out new surprises

This week I’m returning to Italy, and almost all the wines I feature are from grapes unique to that gorgeous country. I’ve written before about the diversity in Italy’s grape stocks and I should be well used to it by now. Yet Italy constantly surprises me, and it is the diversity of flavours that keeps me coming back for more.

A couple of weeks ago I featured Giol Verduzzo from near Treviso in the Veneto — a gorgeous lemony-fresh wine with pear and apple fruits (Quay Co-op, Vintry). I was vaguely aware of Verduzzo but this was the first time I’d found one to feature — well this week I have two more white grapes from northern Italy that I had never tasted before.

Famoso rather ironically means ‘famous’ but by the early 2000s there were just a few rows of the grape planted for table grapes and no commercial wines.

These days there are a couple of dozen hectares planted with a grape which is intensely fragrant with an aroma reminiscent of Hadji-Bey Turkish delight mixed with jasmine flowers and pineapples, yet the wine is pleasingly dry and crisp.

My featured Famoso is from Poderi Dal Nespoli who are based in the Bidente Valley on the hills above Forli around an hour south-east of Bologna between the Apennines and the Adriatic. I also feature an Albana — a creamy almond-flavoured grape related to Garganaga of Soave fame.

Also from the Veneto is Raboso and the delightful (if a tad funky) Barbarossa natural wine blended with Cabernet-Franc and Merlot. Gaglioppo meanwhile is only found in Calabria, specifically in Cirò, and I have a Rosato that I am confident you will love — try with a Thai Red Curry.

Finally to the outlier — Primitivo. Yes it is Italian and grown all over Puglia, but we now know it is the same grape as California’s Zinfandel and Croatia’s Tribidrag — it was knowledge of the Zinfandel connection that helped save the grape as thousands of hectares were pulled up in the 1980s to reduce the wine lake. I love the grape’s weight and bitter-sweet dark fruits and the two wines here show it off admirably.

Wine Under €15

Poderi Dal Nespoli Famoso, Romagna, Italy

Poderi Dal Nespoli Famoso, Romagna, Italy - €14-15.00

Stockists: World Wide Wines; Kellers CarryOut Nenagh; Rineys Sneem; CarryOut Tramore; Cappagh Stores; Kellys Clontarf

The Famoso grape almost went extinct and has only recently been revived. This is intensely fragrant with tropical fruits, jasmine and orange flower aromas, lively and crisp on the palate with green apple flavours and a stony freshness on the finish with pleasing structural touches.

Campodora Albana Secco, Romagna DOCG, Italy





Campodora Albana Secco, Romagna DOCG, Italy - €14-15.00

Stockists: Kellers CarryOut Nenagh; Rineys Sneem; Dalys Boyle; Cappagh Stores Galway; Doyles Castlebridge.

Another grape variety little known outside its region — the Albana grape has a pleasing almond character and is often used for dessert wines. Aromas of marzipan with some peach and floral notes — rounded and textured with pleasing weight and stone fruit flavours and balancing acidity.

Vigneti del Salento Negroamaro ‘I Muri’, Puglia, Italy

Vigneti del Salento Negroamaro ‘I Muri’, Puglia, Italy - €14.95-15.95

Stockists: JJ O’Driscolls; World Wide Wines; Baggot St. Wines; Martins, Vintry; Wineonline.ie

This is one of the wines I drink most often every year, and is a fine example of all that is good about Primitvo. Ripe blackberry aromas with a touch of earthy plum — juicy and chocolatey on the palate with ripe savoury dark fruits and good concentration and depth.

Wine Over €15

Marcobarba Barbarossa Organic, Veneto, Italy

Marcobarba Barbarossa Organic, Veneto, Italy - €19.95

Stockists: MacCurtain St.; Sheridans; 64 Wines; Lilith; Green-Man; Boujee-Booze.com; Mitchell & Son - www.mitchellandson.com

This ‘natural wine’ is from three young winemakers — Marco, Giulio and Tommaso. A blend of Merlot, Cab-Franc and Raboso (native to Veneto) — this pours a light crimson and is packed with juicy and crunchy red fruits (cherry, red-currant) with balancing acidity and a refreshing tang. Also, watch for their white ‘field blend’.

Passo del Cardinale, Primitivo di Manduria 2020, Puglia

Passo del Cardinale, Primitivo di Manduria 2020, Puglia - €19.95

Stockists: Clontarf Wines; Higgins; Pete’s Wines; Pinto Wines; Deveneys Dundrum, www.deveneys.ie

Manduria is the one Italian region dedicated to Primitivo and it always seems to have a little more finesse here, on the western side of Italy’s heel. Liquorice and dark berry fruit aromas, luscious and layered with blackberry and cassis flavours balanced by acidity and grip, and a hint of spice on the finish.

Scala Cirò Rosato, Calabria, Italy

Scala Cirò Rosato, Calabria, Italy - €21.50

Stockists: MacCurtin St; Vintry; www.stationtostationwine.ie; NeighbourFood.ie; wineonline.ie

I’ve featured Scala Rosso Cirò in the past but never this Rosato. We think of Rosé as a summer wine but this has more heft than most and will absolutely suit the Autumn weather. From old 100% Gaglioppo organic vines this has ripe raspberry fruit aromas with a herbal, earthy touch — mineral and fruity with depth and elegance and a tangy cherry skin finish.

Spirit of the Week

Beara Aromatic Bitters

Beara Aromatic Bitters, 18% ABV, 200ml - €28.00

Stockists: Bradleys; Urru; Fields; Matsons; Celtic Whiskey Shop; JJ Mahons; Celtic Whiskey Shop; www.bearabitters.com

Every home in Ireland discovered cocktails in recent years thanks to lockdowns and the diversity of new Irish spirits. Beara Bitters appeared just a year or two ago and inevitably won prizes at Blás na hÉireann and you need some in your cocktail cabinet.

All three are worth trying with the Smoked Pear perfect for rounding out a fruity gin or adding pep to vodka — the Orange Bitters meanwhile could add accents to whiskey on the rocks or even a Margarita. The classic Aromatic Bitters has lime-lemon notes mixed in with the anise and bitterness and is the all-rounder. Cocktail creativity awaits!