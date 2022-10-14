Wine with Leslie: Gold-star wines at the right price

- For the diary: Rioja Wine Festival, Saturday, October 22, Morrison Hotel, Dublin
I’ve not featured inexpensive Australian wine much recently, mainly because there are so few worth drinking. This is an exception and won the Gold Star in the Noffla awards for best red under €12, punching well above its price point. Dark cherry and blackberry fruits, spice & pepper notes with pleasing weight and liquorice intensity.
Osoti are one of the few bio-dynamic producers in Rioja — I recommended their fruit-forward red recently. This is a white Tempranillo-Blanco/Sauvignon-Blanc blend and distinctly savoury — one for cheese or pasta perhaps. Creamy nutty peach aromas, textured and layered with pleasing weight and buttery complexity.
Winner of the Gold Star Rosé in the under €15 category this is made in the Provence style with a mix of young and old vines with the old vines given the saignée treatment to bleed a little colour. This has floral red fruit aromas and is delightfully crisp and fresh with an apple-skin tang.
This wine won the Gold Star award in the Old World under €20 section and White Wine of the Year, beating wines costing €19.99. From the cooler sub-region of Salnés this has peach, lemon and melon aromas which follow through on the palate — lively and crisp with a tang of saline freshness.
This Rioja won the Wine of the Year at the NOffLA Gold Star Awards and like the LoLo above beat out some wines costing €19.99. This is all you would hope for from a Rioja with bright red fruit aromas, darker fruits and spice on the palate — balanced, textured, complex, and supremely drinkable.
Best New World Red under €20 and I think the importer has done a deal on this as it used to cost more. It’s classic d’Arenberg — packed with violet scented blackberry fruits with touches of mint, ripe plums on the palate and a gorgeous mouthfeel. This may take a week to appear in shops.
O Brother Brewing was created in 2014 by 3 brothers from Co. Wicklow, Ireland — Barry, Brian, and Paddy O’Neill. Based in Kilcoole they have featured here before and I’ve always liked the spark of creativity around these lads — their can designs are often created by street artists
The Chancer is an American-style pale ale and pours a hazy straw-gold colour — aromas of tropical fruits and citrus with a hint of spice, crisp and fresh with good balance between the malt and fruity hops. There is also a 33cl version in Aldi at €9.99.