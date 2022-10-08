Darina Allen: Jamie Oliver's new book is his most user-friendly ever — here's three recipes to try from it

I'm just the biggest fan of Jamie’s; I don’t even need to write Oliver, you all know who I mean.
Rosemary Roast Chicken
A hearty homemade meal for long evenings
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 55 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 1kg (2 1/4lbs) mixed chicken thighs and drumsticks, skin on, bone in
3 cloves of garlic
3 leeks
3 sprigs of rosemary
250ml (9fl oz) nice cider
1 x 400g (14oz) tin of butter beans
30g (1 1/4oz) Stilton cheese
3 tbsp full-fat crème fraîche
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚/Gas Mark 4.
Put the chicken into a large cold shallow casserole pan and place on a high heat. Fry for 10 minutes, or until golden all over, turning regularly, while you peel and finely slice the garlic, and wash, trim and very finely slice the leeks.
Pick and roughly chop the rosemary leaves, then add to the pan with the garlic and leeks, season with sea salt and black pepper, mix well and cook for a couple of minutes to soften slightly.
Make sure the chicken is skin side up, then pour in the cider, half drain and add the beans, and roast for 45 minutes or until the chicken pulls easily away from the bone.
Move the pan to a medium-high heat on the hob. Bomb in the little nuggets of Stilton and add the crème fraîche. Mix well, simmer for just a few minutes, then you’re ready to serve.
Buddy’s broccoli and cheesy pasta bake
A delicious pasta bake, with added greens, to serve up on school evenings
Servings8
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
2 heads of broccoli - 375g (13oz) each
4 cloves garlic
1/2 - 1 tsp dried red chilli flakes
1.5 litres (2 1/2 pints) semi-skimmed milk
100g (3 1/2oz) baby spinach
100g (3 1/2oz) Cheddar cheese
500g (18oz) dried pasta shells
100g (3 1/2oz) garlic bread
Method
Preheat the oven to 200˚C/400˚F/Gas Mark 6.
Cut off and discard the tough ends of the broccoli stalks, trim the green florets into 3cm (1 1/4 inch) pieces and put aside, then roughly chop all the remaining stalks and place in a food processor.
Peel and add the garlic, then blitz until fine. Place a large shallow casserole pan on a medium heat.
Once hot, go in with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the chilli flakes, to taste. As soon as they start to sizzle, tip in the blitzed broccoli stalks. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, then pour in 1 litre (1 3/4 pints) of milk.
Pour the remaining 500ml (18fl oz) of milk into the processor with the spinach and crumble in the cheese. I wanted this to be healthy, but now’s the time to add the extra cheese if you want it more indulgent.
Blitz until smooth, pour into the pan, then bring to the boil and season to perfection. Stir the broccoli florets and pasta shells into the sauce and boil for 5 minutes, stirring regularly.
Tear the garlic bread into the processor (there’s no need to clean it first) and blitz into crumbs. Sprinkle over the pasta bake and transfer to the oven for 15 minutes, or until golden and bubbling. Delicious served with a fresh green salad.
Seasonal Swaps: Go festive and swap out the broccoli for Brussels sprouts – blitz half for the sauce and quarter the rest to add with the pasta. Embrace Christmas cheese board cheeses and try a cheeky crumbling of chestnuts in the garlic bread crispy bits.
Tender Glazed Lamb Shanks
An impressive dish, but easy to make
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
4 lamb shanks - roughly 400g (14oz) each
1 bulb of garlic
6 mixed-colour peppers
1 lemon
800g (1lb 12oz) baby new potatoes
8 black olives, stone in
1 tsp runny honey
half bunch of flat-leaf parsley – 15g (3/4oz)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4.
Place a large deep casserole pan on a high heat. Season the lamb shanks with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then fry in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, turning until browned all over.
Meanwhile, halve the unpeeled garlic bulb across the middle and tear up the peppers into big chunks, discarding the seeds and stalks. Add both to the pan, then use a speed-peeler to add the lemon peel in strips.
Go in with the potatoes, halving any larger ones, then squash, de-stone and add the olives, also stirring in a splash of liquor from their jar.
Mix together well, cover, then transfer to the oven for 1 hour. Mix up again, and cook uncovered for another hour, or until the lamb is tender.
Remove from the oven. Mash the soft garlic cloves into the stew, discarding the skins, then season to perfection with salt, pepper and a thimble of red wine vinegar. Brush the honey over the lamb, then pick over the parsley leaves and serve.