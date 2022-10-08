Restaurant review: Milesian is a hidden gem that deserves to be a national treasure

- Milesian Restaurant
- Main St, Martramane, Castlegregory, Co Kerry, V92 W3X7
- Opening Hours: Closed for winter, re-opening 2023
- Tel 087 460 7499
- www.facebook.com/milesianrestaurant/
It may be a bit rich, reviewing an establishment readers will be unable to visit until next June but think of it instead as an especial consideration in furnishing ample time for you to plan an essential pilgrimage to Milesian, a very special restaurant in the wilds of West Kerry.
Fitzgerald amplifies flavours of Kerry Lamb in wontons, al dente parcels with grilled shiitake, applying pungent smoked lamb fat, its potent notes verging on tallow. Bone and seaweed broth, salty crunch of marsh samphire and herbaceous parsley oil, flesh out the flavour spectrum.