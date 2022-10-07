Lunch to go: Bring humble hummus in from the cold 

With office life in full swing, I’m finding the ebb and flow of life al desko a little different than it was pre-pandemic and none more so than my eating habits. Following two years working at home, my body has settled into a rhythm around food that defies the “rules” of lunchtimes and tea breaks.

I have discovered that I am a grazer rather than a big meal eater, so when packing my lunch bag for days at the office I find myself thinking more about an array of nutrient-dense snack foods than one large meal. I pack small bags of nuts, some seed-based crackers, and lots of fruit, but this week I realised that I needed a hit of protein to maintain energy.