Lunch to go: Bring humble hummus in from the cold 

White bean hummus
Delicious with little batons of vegetables, crackers or spread on a wrap.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 tin of white beans (cannellini or butter beans)
1 glass very cold water
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 heaped tbsp light tahini
Juice of 1 lemon
1/4 tsp ground coriander
1/4 tsp ground cumin
drizzle olive oil
salt
Method
In a blender, add the beans, garlic, tahini, lemon juice and spices and blend until combined.
Add the very cold water a little at a time until you achieve the consistency you want - a dropping consistency is my favourite.
Blend again for at least two minutes until smooth and creamy. Drizzle in the olive oil and season with salt to taste. Store covered in the fridge with olive oil over the top to seal.
Serve with your favourite crackers, vegetables or smeared on hot toast.
Stainless steel lunchboxes are all the rage and I am in love with the super cute and efficient boxes from Black Blum. Available from faerly.ie, these boxes offer a three-in-one food solution: they will securely transport your lunch, cook dishes in your oven, and even store pre-cooked meals in a freezer.
For lunch purposes, they are leak-proof thanks to a silicone vacuum seal, a major bonus, and roomy enough to store multiple 'courses' within. They come with a proper-sized fork and are sturdy enough for adults and children. Built to last, these lunch boxes are an investment but from my own testing, will last the distance if you treat them well.
- €35 at faerly.ie