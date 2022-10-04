New baking book rises to the occasion for Jack and Jill Foundation

A book of over a hundred baking recipes is set to raise funds for Jack and Jill Children's Foundation - with an emphasis on making baking fun for all ages.
The Odlums Big Book of Baking goes on sale from Tuesday, October 4, via Dunnes Stores outlets and JackandJill.ie, in a hardback edition full of pictures, serving suggestions and kitchen tips - a perfect present for the Bake-Off obsessive in your life.
Proceeds from the €25 book go directly to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation to provide and fund vital home nursing care across the country - each book sold provides approximately 90 minutes apiece of specialist home nursing care for over 400 children and families under Jack and Jill’s care today.
Carmel Doyle CEO of Jack and Jill said: "We are delighted that Odlums has chosen our children’s charity to receive all the proceeds of their Big Book of Baking and that Dunnes Stores is stocking this wonderful book, right across the country and online too. There’s a real sense of community around this book and what an honour it is to be supported by two iconic brands, especially in this very special 25th anniversary year.
"By buying this book, people are supporting local Jack and Jill families as well as investing in future baked delights to impress their family and friends. We hope it sells like hot cakes!"
- The Odlum's Big Book of Baking, €25, with all proceeds going directly to Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, is available from Dunnes Stores and jackandjill.ie