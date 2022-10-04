New baking book rises to the occasion for Jack and Jill Foundation

A book of over a hundred baking recipes is set to raise funds for Jack and Jill Children's Foundation - with an emphasis on making baking fun for all ages.

The Odlums Big Book of Baking goes on sale from Tuesday, October 4, via Dunnes Stores outlets and JackandJill.ie, in a hardback edition full of pictures, serving suggestions and kitchen tips - a perfect present for the Bake-Off obsessive in your life.