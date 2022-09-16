Wine with Leslie: These are the cheap wines that I like to drink 

In keeping with Weekend magazine’s timely focus on the cost of living, I am recommending wines I consider to be particularly good value.
Tio Pepe is on offer in Dunnes Stores for the bargain price of €12.50 (SuperValu have it at €14), and will keep in the fridge for at least a week. Tio Pepe may be ubiquitous but it remains a benchmark — lemon zest, brioche, and salty olive aromas, bone dry with lingering ozone and preserved lemon. Perfect for Fish & Chips.
This is reduced from €20 and I also recommend their Fino, PX and Amontillado. From Spain’s other fortified wine region Montilla-Moriles north of Malaga — bone dry and pouring a light gold colour with roasted nuts, caramel, lemon peel, and layers of complex flavours — try with pâté, soups or on its own. Keeps for weeks.
There are two Bordeaux called Béchereau in Dunnes’ French Wine sale, this is the cheaper of the two but both are recommended. Aromas of berries and spice with pleasing ripe fruits and good length for the price. The Béchereau from Montaigne Saint-Émilion (€13.60) is weightier with riper fruits, soft chocolate notes and a pleasing soft berry character.
Yes, this has some sweetness so matches chocolate, desserts and salty cheese — but glass after dinner makes for a delightful luxury. Made from 80% dry Oloroso and 20% PX, aromas of Moscatel raisins and baked nuts, are elegant and complex with sweetness countered by dried berries and acidity.
This is normally €35 and represents excellent value for a Gran Reserva Rioja —you will struggle to find good Rioja Reserva under €20 these days. From 100% Tempranillo grapes sourced in Rioja Alta, this has all you would expect from a mature Rioja — meaty red and black fruits, cedar, vanilla and spice, and pleasing mature fruit flavours that linger and linger.
I know I promised bargains but in the context of eight-year-old Premier Cru Côte d'Ôr Burgundy this is good value. Reduced from €60 in Dunnes' French Wine Sale which runs into October. Red fruit tinged with forest floor aromas, weighty and full, supple and complex with pleasing layers and fine length.
Hope Brewing launched two new Limited Editions to coincide with the Big Grill Fest but made enough to release some into the Independent trade. The Hope Double Rye IPA (8.5% ABV) pours a rich amber and is packed with Centennial and other hops (including dry-hopping) — intense grapefruit and orange flavours and lots of hop bitterness (IBU: 70).
This Munich Helles has arrived just in time for Oktoberfest (which begins in Munich on Saturday). Hoppy and aromatic with rich malt flavours and a light floral touch. Pleasing body and weight perfect for matching with pretzels or with a burger and fries.