Wine with Leslie: Picking winners of the harvest

The 2022 wine harvest has begun with grape picking already underway in the Languedoc and in California and many other Northern Hemisphere wine regions are expected to begin picking their whites and sparkling wine grapes next week.

I had a chat with Laurent Miquel who has vineyards in Corbières, Saint Chinian and other parts of the Languedoc, and he is cautiously optimistic. “Thank God for irrigation,” was the first thing he said — despite him and his Irish wife Neasa being on holiday with their kids here, his team is full at it picking their white wines since August 9 — some vineyards began in late July.

“The key is to get the white grapes in and processed before the reds need to use the presses and tanks, otherwise, we get bottlenecks and grapes end up sitting in the sun losing acidity,” he continued.

Overall Laurent is upbeat about 2022’s Vendange thanks to his access to water but he fears for friends in the Southern Rhône and elsewhere. Quantities should be higher than last year and quality should be good but it is still too early to tell.

Fires in the Gironde were damped down a little this week thanks to rain but there is no guarantee they won’t start again — remember that the Cabernet is often not fully harvested until the end of September and Sauternes often runs into November. Smoke taint is always a worry with fires like this as it is almost impossible to remove and growers in the Médoc, St Émilion, and Sauternes have their fingers and toes crossed.

Champagne is due to begin picking on August 30 which is early given how far north they are and if a little bit of rain can come in the next few weeks then all should be good.

Some good news is that autumn wine sales have already begun. SuperValu and Dunnes both have French offering substantial reductions on some of their best French wines and O’Briens have a general sale. This week I recommend some wines from O’Brien’s Organic Sale and a couple of good value Burgundies.

Wines Under €15

Laurent Miquel Heritage Syrah, Languedoc, France - €10.00

Stockist: O’Briens

This is reduced from €15 to €10 until August 31. Laurent Miquel is the 8th generation to work the family’s Languedoc vineyards and a frequent visitor here thanks to his Irish wife and business partner. This bargain Syrah is bright and juicy with pleasing soft blackberry fruits and a touch of prune, ripe and fruit-driven and a steal at this price.

Luzón No Added Sulphur, Jumilla, Spain - €10.95

Stockist: O’Briens

Luzôn wines from Jumilla near Alicante have appeared here before often and this is relatively new to their range. All the range is reduced this month and this is my favourite - fruity, juicy and soft with blackberry aromas and ripe soft dark fruits on the palate — serve a little cooler to bring out the ripe primary fruits.

Cortese Nerello Mascalese, IGP Sicily - €10.95

Stockist: O’Briens

Nerello Mascalese is more commonly found around Mount Etna where it is more expensive to grow on the volcanic soils — the best ones are Burgundian in complexity. This is a good bargain example from an IGP vineyard — dark garnet in colour, ripe berry fruit aromas, juicy and supple with a pleasing roundness and weight.

Wines Over €15

Dom Tinel-Blondelet ‘Arrêt-Buffatte’ Pouilly Fumé 2020 - €20.95

Stockist: O’Briens

Annick Tinel-Blondelet is the 12th generation of winemakers in her family and this is from old vines grown organically on typical kimmeridgian and marl soils. A fairly classic Pouilly Fumé at a very fair price with stony lime fruits, citrus and green apple notes and a lively and fruity palate with some nice tautness and lingering textures thanks to lees ageing.

Dom. Guerrin & Fils Pouilly Fuissé La Maréchaude 2019

Stockist: Whelehan’s Wines - www.whelehanswines.ie

It’s not just the supermarkets and chains that have sales and Whelehan’s Wines once again has some nice reductions. I mentioned the Saint Véran from this producer recently and their Pouilly-Fuissé from the vineyard next door is also excellent — peaches and ripe pear aromas, creamy and complex on the palate with clean taut acidity on the finish.

Les Héritiers Saint Genys Bourgogne Rouge

Stockist: Whelehan’s Wines - www.whelehanswines.ie

I featured this producer’s Mercurey 1er Cru a few weeks ago which is stunningly good but this Bourgogne Rouge also punches above its price point given Burgundy prices. Floral red fruit aromas with a leafy forest floor edge, textured cherries and pomegranate flavours and lively cherry skin finish. Treat yourself.

Coming soon...

Bushmills Causeway Collection Pomerol Cask 2012, 54.2% ABV, 70cl - €115.00





Stockists: Independents, Bradleys, Celtic Whiskey Shop, Bushmills.com

Bushmills Causeway Collection has added two brilliant new limited edition whiskies which will be officially released for sale on August 26 next — both online, and in the usual good whiskey shops.

The 2012 Pomerol Cask pours a rich dark gold colour with red fruits, apple and toasted notes — spice and honey on the mid-palate, and lingering nutmeg and vanilla. Also released is the 2002 Vermouth Cask (48.2% ABV - €250) which pours a pale gold with herbal, orange peel and berry notes — a sweet attack, mellow and rounded on the palate with a touch of light fruitcake followed by ginger notes and gorgeous length. Both are outstanding.