Everything you need to know about The Boatyard, Cobh's new shipping container food market

The Boatyard is a new food endeavour opening up in Cobh tomorrow, July 30.

Owner and manager Rob Coughlin bought five old shipping containers and has converted them into mini restaurants, on an old boat yard in Cobh.

Where is it?

The Boatyard Cobh, The Old Maritime Boatyard, Carrigaloe, Cobh. Eircode: P24A379

What are the opening hours?

The Boatyard is open this weekend from 9 am to 8 pm, with family entertainment and music on throughout the days.

The Boatyard, a new shipping container market is opening in Cobh this weekend. Photo: Rob Coughlan.

What food is there?

There are five food trucks opening at the Boatyard, and there is a host of different cuisines.

Hansum, which also operates at the Marina Market, is joining the fold with their delicious rotisserie chicken offerings.

Hook'D Fish and Chips is a brand new company, and something tells us they will offer fish and chips, done in a classic Cork way.

Rob Coughlan, owner of The Boatyard, Cork's newest food container market, pictured ahead of the official launch this Saturday, 30th of July.

Bunz Gourmet Burgers is another new venture, and will be "serving you the finest gourmet burgers."

Mama Bear's is a sweet option at the Boatyard, and will be "serving you the best ice cream, crepes, smoothie bowls and more."

For your coffee fix, hit up Roast Coffee Cork, which is opening for the first time in Cobh.