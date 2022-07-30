Restaurant Review: Magic in the bottle at The Spice Genie

- Opening Hours (at farmers’ markets): Wilton, Tues, 10am-2pm; Wednesday, Kinsale, 9.30am-2.30pm; Saturday, Midleton, 9am-1pm
- Tel 089 450 0282
- www.facebook.com/SpiceGenie
Damn your eyes, man, I thought you said we could go back inside, that there’d be no more of this food truck business. Yes, we enjoyed the food, but we’re sick of standing around outside wondering which mood summer is in today. Sure, isn’t The Covid gone forever (well… em!) and we want to go back inside to a nice comfortable restaurant once more.
Braganza’s winning menu in the final of BoTFT included a South Indian street food classic, a dosa, a pancake made with fermented batter of rice and urad dal lentils, a long time passion of mine. The Spice Genie dosa is smashing, tangy with a slight anise fenugreek note. Textures are gorgeous; sugars in rice’s starch crisp up on the hotplate and lentils bring a pleasing chewiness. It is stuffed with an earthy potato and sweet corn masala, the perfect little parcel elevated with a bright, clean coconut chutney, popping with coriander and tart tamarind.
€32
- Food: 8.5/10
- Service: 9.5/10
- Value: 9.5/10
- Atmosphere: 10/10 (A sunny day at Midleton Farmer’s Market with the equally sunny Braganza in attendance!)