Top 8: Gluten-free bread that doesn't compromise on taste or texture

This survey was requested by readers looking for inspiration. Gluten-free bread is not usually as tasty as regular bread, but there are plenty of good options on the shelves.
Finding a flour as a substitute for wheat, barley, and rye is challenging. We looked for bakeries that might produce gluten-free, but for many, the requirements and restrictions are so rigorous they choose not to have a separate, designated area from other produce. Some bake gluten-free only.
A piece of gluten-free bread and butter is often not very appetising, but toasting generally improves the flavour and texture. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), listed as E464, and xanthan gum are used in many products as emulsifiers and thickening agents. These ingredients help to lighten the bread and provide elasticity in the absence of gluten.
Two tasters had digestive wind problems after the tasting, which could be attributed to eating 16 samples in one session. A few slices a day is unlikely to cause problems, but it's good to be aware. It’s a matter of personal choice whether to go for taste or soft/hard texture and whether or not you like your food with as few additives as possible. All breads will keep in the fridge for almost a week.