Top 8: The best non-alcoholic beers that still pack a punch

Father’s Day on Sunday is a good time to pay tribute to the fathers and young adults who as parents, carers, drivers, and barbecue hosts have grabbed alcohol-free beers by the neck (or can), staying sober and clear-headed while enjoying themselves.

The latest statistics from IBEC Drinks Ireland show we drank over 4.12m litres of non-alcoholic beer in 2020, and this is expected to increase by 10% per annum. And you can see why. Supermarkets and off-licenses now have dedicated shelves for alcohol-free beer, wines and spirits, and you will also find alcohol-free ciders.

Drinkers are spoilt for choice in most supermarkets, so it was one of our most difficult surveys to confine to a Top 8. We were sorry to see the interesting flavour of Brooklyn Special Effects (33cl bottle €2.79) and the tangy flavours of Perlenbacher (Lidl €3.99 for 6) not make the top scores.

IPA (India Pale Ale) was originally brewed in England (it was too hot in India) to provide beer for the British Empire that was robust enough to survive the long journey from Britain. It is a style of beer that is usually made with a greater concentration of hops for extra flavour and often more alcohol than a lager. Wicklow Wolf Arcadia is a gluten-free lager not tasted this time (O’Briens €3).

Maisel’s Weisse 500ml €1.59

For sheer deliciousness, well-balanced flavours, freshness and good value, all tasters gave this their top vote. After the tasting, they tried it with a slice of lemon or orange as suggested by a taster. A perfect, satisfying, interesting summer drink with 0.5% abv (alcohol by volume). We bought in SuperValu.

Score: 9.5

No Worries 330ml €2.50

This IPA brewed in Norway with low 0.5% abv looks quite cloudy, has a nice hoppy aroma and flavour, and is light, fruity and hoppy. One taster noted an acceptable light, bitter aftertaste. Another found citrus notes and described it as “very drinkable". Another liked the distinctly fruitier flavours than most IPAs. We bought in Bradleys, Cork.

Score: 9.25

Birra Moretti 330ml 4 pack €2.40

With negligible alcohol of 0.05% abv, one taster found this the lightest of all 18 samples, yet with plenty of flavour, particularly good for a lager. With a smooth sweetness, made in Italy, this also came top of the pile. Widely available, we bought in Dunnes Stores.

Score: 9.25

Roadworks Early Start IPA 500ml €1.49

With a low 0.5% abv, this was decreed unexpectedly light, refreshing, and well balanced with fruity, sweet, biscuity notes. A good barbecue beer with good flavour without bitterness. Brewed in Co Louth, tasters thought it was great value. We bought in Aldi.

Score: 9

Guinness alcohol-free stout. 4 can pack 500ml €7

Brewed in Dublin, one confirmed draught stout drinker said he could easily be fooled in a blind tasting. Another missed the creaminess of a draught pint (a tall order for a canned drink), and another said it was a lot milder than the alcohol version. Still good marks from everyone. Widely available, we bought in JJ O’Driscoll, Ballinlough, Cork, which has one of the best ranges of low and alcohol-free drinks. Available on draft too.

Score: 8.75

Erdinger 500ml €1.99

Light, good flavour of malty hops, not bitter, some sweetness, but not great length. Acceptable to all tasters, though not their very top choice. Fair price too. Has less than 0.4% abv. Promoted as thirst-quenching and isotonic, underlining beer’s vitamins B9 and B12. Widely available

Score: 8.5

Brewdog Punk AF 330ml pack of 4 €7

With a low 0.5% abv, this IPA is brewed in Scotland. One taster’s favourite for its quite mellow, subtle flavours, though it was too mild as an IPA for two tasters. With a pleasant aftertaste, tasters agreed it was a good introduction to IPAs. We bought in Lidl but spotted also in Dunnes, Tesco and SuperValu on offer for between €4.60 and €6. Watch online for bargains.

Score: 8.5

Heineken 00 33cl 4 for €6

While not anyone’s favourite, tasters liked this for its freshness, adding it tasted more lager-like than others. Some malt flavours. Not more than a low 0.03% abv. Widely available, and served in pubs too.

Score: 8