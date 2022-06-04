The Menu: Quay Co-op celebrates 40 years and Street Feast returns

It is the beginning of June, six months from December, when The Menu usually unveils his annual food awards, The Munchies, universally acknowledged as an ever splendid list of epicurean excellence only short of a bit of universal acknowledgement, and he already knows what his Food Product of the Year will be, Ballyhoura Mountain Mushrooms’ latest release from the ‘lab’, Shiitake Bites, which The Menu believes to be the culinary equivalent of crack cocaine….
Greetings, says The Menu, for he has returned having had to pause to sample yet more Shiitake Bites on foot of writing that first paragraph which had him near drowning in his own drool before he was halfway through for, as he was saying, they are highly, highly addictive.