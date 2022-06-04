Caitriona Redmond: Family-friendly fish dinners you can make in 30 minutes 

As I write this week with the window open, I can hear the sounds of kids calling out and playing below but most importantly the sea. The sea is like the backing track to my life; it’s always there and at night it lulls me to sleep. When it’s wild outside I love feeling safe inside my home while listening to the roar of the waves on the rocks not far away, but I also say a silent prayer for our local fishermen, that they are home safe and in the harbour.

When we go on a walk we can see if the fishmonger on the pier is open when the door to his container is wide open and the radio is blaring. There is nothing like seafood that has been caught just a few hours before. Fish is such good value and I’m lucky to live in a town with more than one fishmonger. The closer you are to the catch the better value in my experience.