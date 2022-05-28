Caitriona Redmond: This is why telling me to buy own-brand makes me roll my eyes

There’s been a lot of “helpful” advice about living on a budget doing the rounds lately, from people who are clearly well-intentioned but who don’t know what it’s like having to live with a small amount of money to spend on food and everything else besides.

Buy only own-brand, they say. This is, I guess, helpful to people who previously weren’t feeling the pinch and had no issue buying premium items before now. For those of us who do know what it’s like, we’ve been silently rolling our eyes and tut-tutting at the radio and every other spot, this advice has appeared. People with opinions are always generous with them I find.

You see, when you have an ever-dwindling pot of money to use for food, you are already buying own-brand food. You probably don’t buy anything premium, apart from tea, but maybe you’ve already stopped buying your Barrys or Lyons, much to your immense sadness.

You could call this sadness a mental load; just one of many sadnesses that you carry around when you are short on disposable income. Carry around too many loads mentally and you can become crushed with despair and lacking in motivation to cook, and of course to enjoy life generally.

Food is a source of great comfort to us all. At times when the purse strings are tight, we all look towards food that will nurture and nourish not only our bodies but our minds. The point at which we can’t afford our comfort foods is the point at which we begin to feel despair about the shopping and begin to lose the small measure of joy there is to be found in mealtimes.

I’m writing about this lack of feeling and overwhelming despair because I’ve been there and I know what it’s like. If you feel this way please know you are not on your own.

My recipes are made with cheaper cuts and don’t involve masses of ingredients because you simply don’t have them to hand when you’re on a budget. But the addition of some fresh lemon juice (even if it’s from a squeezy bottle) just before serving can elevate a meal from mundane to fragrant. It’s all about learning some small tricks to make you feel like you’re eating top-notch food in your home kitchen. Let’s face it, it’s not like restaurant meals are on the menu for the foreseeable.

Halloumi is on special offer at Lidl this week.

Meal Deals

This week Aldi is the cheapest in my shopping basket survey. Both Aldi and Dunnes Stores are selling mince for the least amount (plus Tesco has a 1kg of mince for €3.90). However, all is not as it seems because the fat content on this mince is on the high side. Aldi’s mince is 12% fat content, Tesco’s is 18% fat content, and Dunnes Stores is marked ‘typically 80% lean’.

When making your choice, it is definitely worth factoring in the fat content of a product like this. While minced meat definitely benefits from fat for flavour, it is important to be conscious about the value you are getting for your money.

Flavours on tour Lidl’s tour of international flavours continue with signature Greek products on sale this week. Their Halloumi is excellent, costing €2.49 for 200g, and is one of my favourite things to put on the barbecue. I marinate my sliced cheese in some regular olive oil with rosemary and garlic before grilling to get beautiful char marks from the bar.

Stock up on Koka noodles at Tesco and SuperValu.

Oodles of noodles

Both Tesco and SuperValu have a ten-pack of Koka Noodles for €6 this week (60c per packet). If like me, you’ve got a teenager with an insatiable appetite, these packs of noodles are a handy snack to have in emergency situations. Plus, they keep for months if not years, so stock up now to use as a winter warmer.

Trolley Tracker

Fragrant Chicken recipe by:Caitriona Redmond Take the time and effort out of mincing garlic and ginger for this recipe by using a jar of pre-prepared garlic and ginger. Servings 4 Preparation Time  60 mins Cooking Time  35 mins Total Time  1 hours 35 mins Course  Main Ingredients 4 chicken thighs (or breasts)

2 tbsp minced ginger and garlic

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground white pepper

Juice of 1 lemon Method Put the lemon to one side, you’ll use that later. Take all the other ingredients and combine them in a bowl. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least an hour. Heat a frying pan to medium and sear the chicken on all sides, then reduce the heat to low and continue frying until the chicken is cooked through (about 15 minutes). Once cooked, turn off the heat and serve with a fresh green salad and rice. Squeeze the lemon juice on top of the chicken just before serving for the best lemon flavour. This recipe can also be made using an air fryer. Spray the basket with nonstick spray before placing the chicken into the basket. Cook on 180°C for 10 minutes, after which time you turn the chicken and return to the air fryer for a further 8/9 minutes.

Coronation Chicken If you have chicken leftovers, coronation chicken is a fantastic way to use them up. Servings 4 Preparation Time  15 mins Total Time  15 mins Course  Main Ingredients 200g leftover chicken or cooked chicken pieces

Handful raisins and sultanas

1 red pepper

½ cup of orange juice

1 tsp mild curry powder

2 tbsp mayonnaise Method In the small bowl place the raisins and sultanas, pour over the orange juice and place in the microwave on high for 30 seconds. If you don't have a microwave, pour the orange juice over the fruit two hours in advance to let it soak through. Using it is a cheat to save time. Chop the red pepper into equal-sized small pieces. Tear the chicken into bite-sized chunks. Place the chicken and red pepper into the large bowl. Drain the raisins of any excess liquid and add to the large bowl too. Place the mayonnaise and curry powder into the large bowl and stir well. Serve with leafy greens in a sandwich, wrap, or on top of a salad.