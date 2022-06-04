Five easy brunch foods for your lazy bank holiday afternoon

Method

Mash 50g of the raspberries until a complete mush and set aside. You can either use oat flour or liquidise the porridge until it looks similar to flour.

Place the oats in a large bowl and add the baking powder and cardamon. Stir in the vanilla, milk and egg until a smooth batter forms. Add in the mashed raspberries and stir.

Heat the butter in a pan over a medium heat. Pour out any excess into a small bowl so that you can use it again for the next pancakes. Spoon a generous dollop of the batter onto the hot pan. Once the underneath has turned golden flip the pancake gently. Fry until the second side is golden as well. You should get about eight pancakes from the batter.