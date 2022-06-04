Five easy brunch foods for your lazy bank holiday afternoon

Full Irish Breakfast Bap
This breakfast bap is messy business but an instantly memorable breakfast - perfect for Christmas day
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 large butcher sausages
100g black pudding, crumbled
4 tbsp olive oil
8 slices streaky bacon
4 free-range eggs
4 blaa buns
Butter, softened
Tomato ketchup, to serve
Baked beans, to serve
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Arrange the bacon on a baking tray lined with parchment. Sprinkle with black pepper and place in the oven for 10-15 minutes until crispy and golden.
Remove the sausages from their casing and place in a large mixing bowl with the black pudding. Mix until well combined. Season and divide into four. Shape into patties. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a low to medium heat. Add the patties and fry for 3-4 minutes each side until golden.
While they’re cooking, heat the remaining 2 tbsp oil in a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat. Crack the eggs into the pan. Baste as they cook for 2-3 minutes until the white turns opaque but the yolk is still runny.
Butter the blaa buns, spread tomato ketchup on the base of the blaa, top with the sausage patties, bacon, fried egg and beans.
Breakfast burrito
This breakfast burrito is one of my favourite brunch recipes
Servings3
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
½ an onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tin of mixed beans
1 tbsp butter
5 eggs, beaten
3 tortilla wraps
3 tsp spicy tomato salsa
75g cheddar, grated
Method
Preheat the grill to medium. Heat the olive oil in a medium pan over a medium heat.
Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, until softened.
Stir in the beans, reduce the heat and leave to simmer while you scramble the eggs.
Melt the butter in a non-stick frying pan and pour in the eggs. Cook on a low heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently until the eggs are scrambled but still nice and moist.
Remove from the heat. Spoon half of the bean mixture into the middle of each tortilla wrap. Follow with equal amounts of the scrambled eggs, salsa and Cheddar.
Fold the sides of the wraps over the filling, then roll the wraps up from the bottom to top to enclose the filling completely. Place the wraps folded-side down on a baking tray.
Place under the grill and cook for 2-3 minutes, until lightly toasted.
Apple and blueberry pancakes
Fruit-filled pancakes are a perfect start to the weekend
Servings4
Preparation Time 35 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine American
Ingredients
300g of self raising flour
a pinch of sea salt
1 tsp bread soda, sieved
285ml of buttermilk
4 tbsp natural yogurt
2 eggs, lightly beaten
85g melted butter
2 medium sized apples, peeled and roughly grated
40g blueberries – more for serving
maple syrup to serve
Method
Mix the flour, salt and bread soda together.
Lightly whisk the buttermilk, yogurt and eggs together. Whisk in the melted butter.
Make a well in the dry ingredients and stir in the buttermilk mixture until a smooth batter is formed. Allow to sit in the fridge for at least a half an hour.
Stir in the grated apple and the 40g of blueberries.
Add a knob of butter and a very small dash of sunflower oil to a flat pan over a high heat. Spoon a large dollop of the batter onto the hot pan. Once it is going golden underneath turn the pancake and cook until golden on the other side. Repeat until the batter is used up. Serve with some extra blueberries, natural yogurt and maple syrup.
Raspberry pancakes
These raspberry pancakes are great for a St Valentine’s brunch or as a delicious, lazy breakfast any other weekend.
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
200g raspberries
100g oat flour or porridge oats blitzed
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
1 tsp ground cardamom, sieved
1 tsp vanilla
100mls milk
1 egg, lightly beaten
a knob of butter for frying
maple syrup or honey to serve
Method
Mash 50g of the raspberries until a complete mush and set aside. You can either use oat flour or liquidise the porridge until it looks similar to flour.
Place the oats in a large bowl and add the baking powder and cardamon. Stir in the vanilla, milk and egg until a smooth batter forms. Add in the mashed raspberries and stir.
Heat the butter in a pan over a medium heat. Pour out any excess into a small bowl so that you can use it again for the next pancakes. Spoon a generous dollop of the batter onto the hot pan. Once the underneath has turned golden flip the pancake gently. Fry until the second side is golden as well. You should get about eight pancakes from the batter.
Serve with some fresh raspberries and honey or maple syrup drizzled over the top. A spoon of natural yogurt works very well on the side.
Potato cakes with apple sauce, black pudding and bacon
These potato cakes with a twist are perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner
Servings4
Course Main
Ingredients
650-750g floury potatoes
225g plain flour
40g melted butter
35ml double cream
4 spring onions
1 tsp flaky sea salt
Black Pepper
250g bramley apples
1 tsp lemon juice
20g butter
25g dark brown sugar
Salt and pepper
12 slices smoked streaky bacon
8 generous slices of black pudding
Method
Make your mashed potato by baking them in the oven or microwave, scoop out the flesh into the pan of warm cream and melted butter and season with salt and pepper.
Wash and chop the spring onions. In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed potato, flour and spring onions. Mix it all together well until you have a dough.
On a lightly floured surface knead the dough until it is smooth. Divide the dough into four equal portions. Use your hands to shape each portion into a round cake about 2cm thick. Set aside.
For the apple sauce, wash, peel and core your apples.
Heat the butter in a pan until it is melted and foaming and chop the apples into 2cm chunks and add them to the pan along with the sugar and lemon juice.
Cook over a medium heat for five to eight minutes until the apples start to cook down into a sauce but still retain a little of their shape and texture. Once they are cooked, take them off the heat and season with salt and pepper.
Grill the bacon until it is very crispy and golden. Fry the black pudding, give it about three to four minutes per side.
To finish off the potato cakes use a heavy based, non-stick pan over a high heat. You do not need to use any oil.
Turn down to a medium heat and cook for four to five minutes per side until they are browned and cooked through.
Serve one potato cake per person on a warm plate, with two slices of black pudding and three slices of crispy bacon per serving. Finish the dish with a spoonful of apple sauce.