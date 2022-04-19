How to make the perfect scrambled eggs and the common mistakes to avoid

Choose your eggs wisely

For the ultimate scramble, you must use the freshest eggs possible, says Darina Allen. "Really fresh eggs, perfectly scrambled, need no further embellishment, except perhaps a slice of hot thin toast," she advises. Use organic eggs if possible, but at a pinch go for free-range eggs.

How hot should the pan be?

For the creamiest scrambled eggs, cook them low and slow. Acclaimed food writer James Beard wrote "My good friend Julia Child once demonstrated her theory of scrambling eggs on television. She lifted the pan from the burner and then lowered it, to adjust the heat and the scrambling process, then as the final moment arrived, she accelerated her tempo to make the eggs come to just the right point." While Child's method involves some scrutiny, there is no doubt that cooking eggs in this way results in a silky, soft result.

How many eggs per person?

One is never enough and three can seem too many. A good rule of thumb when scrambling eggs is to allow for two eggs per person, or one per slice of toast.

Don't overbeat

The late great Anthony Bourdain was extremely specific about how he made scrambled eggs. The eggs must be beaten with a fork just before hitting the pan. Over-beating was a no-no - in fact, he specified a light whisking motion to combine rather than pulverise. When he was preparing his eggs, he looked for a ripple of yolk and egg white, rather than an emulsified liquid.

Should we add milk?

The most divisive issue around scrambled eggs is whether or not to add milk to the mixture. In the majority, chefs tend to leave it out, but if adding milk is your preference, consider it a loosening agent only. Add no more than a tablespoon of milk to your egg mixture just before you add it to your pan.

Why a spatula is your key ingredient

Australian chef Bill Granger recommends adding your egg mixture to the pan and allowing it to sit for thirty seconds before lifting and folding it with a spatula or wooden spoon. Continue this motion for thirty seconds or so, until the eggs have set.

Undercooking is best

Your eggs will continue to cook even after you turn off the heat, so it's always best to slightly undercook your eggs. Darina Allen says that even the heat of a warmed plate can turn your eggs from perfectly cooked to rubbery in seconds, so err on the side of caution, always.