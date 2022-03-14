West Cork eateries come together to host bake sale in aid of those fleeing Ukraine

Shannen Keane knows all about migration. She came to Ireland almost two decades ago, transplanting herself to Cork and setting up Diva, the destination bakery in the heart of Ballinspittle which sees crowds hoard each week for a chance to get their hands on her delicious eats.

In the village that has become her home, Keane's bakery and adjoining store Leafling Mercantile are at the centre of a community that strives to support each other.

During the height of lockdown, a local group in Ballinspittle mobilised to deliver food prepared by chef Rob Platten of Wild restaurant - just across the road from Diva - to those most vulnerable in the community. In this village, food is love.

When war broke out in Ukraine a number of weeks ago, Keane was taken aback by the velocity of violence happening in a country to which she has a special connection.

Her great grandmother was born in Odessa, a city known for its food culture and cosmopolitan atmosphere, emigrating to the United States as a girl. "I was lucky enough to have her in my life until I was twenty-three," says Keane. "My relationship with her gives me a very visceral connection to what is happening in Ukraine right now."

And so, Keane turned as she always does, to food.

"I wanted to do something to help," she says. "Being in the food industry and feeding people daily, I can see how happy a tasty warm meal makes people feel. So, it was a natural thing to want to donate food. I’ve been following World Central Kitchen for a while now and they are doing amazing work feeding people who are in need."

World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit non-governmental organisation devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010, it prepared food in Haiti following its devastating earthquake and has responded to humanitarian crises ever since. Since the invasion of Ukraine, the team and its partners have provided 1,000,000 meals in more than 55 cities across 5 countries. As the situation continues to evolve, we are ready to adapt to best support families in need. They are providing round the clock meal distribution at all eight border crossings in Poland and has a central kitchen cooking over 100,000 meals per day utilizing 12 massive paella pans and 12 large ovens.

Since Russia began their attack on Ukraine last week, WCK has activated restaurants in Ukraine and 4 surrounding countries, serving hundreds of thousands of meals to families—and we'll be here as long as we're needed. Thank you to all making this possible. 🙏 #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/9ohlO48Rpe — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 5, 2022

Shannen Keane wants to support WCK in their efforts and is teaming up with other West Cork eateries to throw a bake sale next week, where all proceeds will go directly to World Central Kitchen.

"These people are are on the ground feeding thousands of people hot meals, fresh fruits and vegetables, clean water… they are also working closely with shelters."

On Wednesday, March 23, Diva is teaming up with Wildflour Bakery in Innishannon, The Fish Basket in Long Strand and OHK in Kinsale to put on a bake sale to end all bake sales. All goods will be on sale at Diva from 3-6pm - expect incredible sourdough, cruffins to beat the band and some of the most delicious bites you can get your hands on in Cork - all in aid of feeding those in need in Ukraine right now.