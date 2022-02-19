Derval O'Rourke: The health benefits of a daily walk and how to be mindful of others 

I don’t know about you, but I am loving everything slowly getting back to normal and with summer on the horizon, it's even better! There is so much to do and see and outdoor activities can be a lot of fun and beneficial for the body and mind! Fresh air is such an underrated mood elevator. When we’re tired, that boost of oxygen wakes us up, after a brisk walk we get that lovely release of serotonin and, of course, a dose of that vitamin D is always a bonus.

I’m already noticing the parks and pathways becoming a little busier, the outdoor workout stations being used and park benches are getting busier by the day. I think it’s really important that as we change the amount of space we once used, we need to be mindful of other people’s space. In the excitement, it can be easy to forget ourselves and perhaps not be as considerate of others. So here are some tips for getting back out there and changing spaces!