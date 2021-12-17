This Clonakilty pub is offering free Christmas dinner with all the trimmings for those in need

Casey's Bar and Restaurant in Clonakilty wants to give back to the community that has supported them so well since the arrival of Covid by offering to feed those in need this Christmas.
They posted on Facebook on Thursday, offering to help anyone who is living alone this Christmas.
"Are you living alone or know anyone living alone this Christmas? Then Casey’s are here to help! We are giving away free Christmas dinners on Christmas Eve with all the trimmings, plus dessert!"
Promising a discreet service, management said that all people need to do is to come to the bar on Christmas Eve between 12 pm and 9 pm (restrictions allowing). "We'll have it ready to go for you within ten minutes. It will be discreet and confidential."
The post explained that this is their way of giving back after the year that the community has had, encouraging followers to share the news so that they can help as many people as possible.
"This is our way of giving back to the community especially after the year we all had. We appreciate if ye could share it so we can help as many people as we can."
