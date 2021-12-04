Four quick and easy canapé recipes to serve with drinks this Christmas 

Method

Leave your filo out, in its packet to thaw.

Put your mushroom in a food processor and blitz, or finely chop them. Place a large frying pan over a high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, wait for it to be very hot and add half the mushroom mixture. Let this cook for 1-2 minutes keep stirring.

Now add the remaining half of the mushrooms and keep frying over high heat for 2-3 more minutes. Season with plenty of salt and pepper. Add your crushed garlic and thyme, fry for 2 more minutes. Pour in your cream, stir and allow this to evaporate for 1 minute.

Finally stir in the parsley and half your butter, taste to check for seasoning, and set aside to cool a little.

Open out your filo pastry. Lay a damp cloth over the top to stop it drying out. Get one sheet and fold it in half. Cut down four strips in each half. Your strips will be about the width and length of a long bookmark.

Place a teaspoon of your mushroom mixture in the top corner; add a sprinkling of parmesan if you wish. Paint the strip with melted butter. Begin to fold diagonally on itself to form a triangle. Once you get to the bottom, paint your triangle with butter and place on a baking sheet.

You can also make little filo squares in a muffin tin. Painting with butter is key here. Fill the squares with the mushroom mix, sprinkle on some Parmesan.