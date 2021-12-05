How to make the perfect baked camembert and delicious things to serve with it 

Forget fondue, a baked cheese is a showstopper in a tiny package. Serve with fresh bread and vegetables for a festive snack that guests will rave about 
Unctuous, gooey baked cheese is a wonderful treat to serve guests

Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 06:30
Ciara McDonnell

Baked camembert with delicious things

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Is there anything more welcoming than melting cheese with lots of delicious things to dip into it?

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • For the cheese:

  • 1 best-quality camembert cheese, in wooden box

  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced into thin slivers

  • 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

  • Olive oil for drizzling

  • Candied nuts:

  • 50 mixed nuts

  • 1 tbsp honey

  • Sea salt

  • Garlic toasts:

  • 1 loaf of ciabatta

  • 2 garlic cloves sliced in half

  • Pastry and tapenade straws:

  • 1 sheet of chilled puff pastry

  • 4 tbsp olive tapenade

Method

  1. To make the cheese, unwrap the camembert and cut slits across the top of the cheese.

  2. Place the cheese back in its box and press the garlic slivers, and rosemary sprigs into it and drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 200°C for twenty minutes, take the lid off before serving with the suggested accompaniments below. 

  3. For the candied nuts, toast the nuts in a dry pan until they begin to glisten and then drizzle in the honey. Sizzle for a moment before tipping out onto greaseproof paper too cook, sprinkling over flakes of sea salt.

  4. To make garlic toasts, slice the ciabatta into twelve slices and place on an oven tray. Rub the cut side of the garlic over the bread and drizzle with olive oil. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for ten minutes or until crispy. The toasts will store in an airtight container for up to three days. 

  5. For the tapenade straws, spread the tapenade over your puff pastry and slice into twelve even strips. As you place them on a baking sheet, twist the ends in opposite directions to give them a spiralled look. Bake at 200°C for 25 minutes, or until puffed and cooked through. 

