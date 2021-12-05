How to make the perfect baked camembert and delicious things to serve with it 

Method

To make the cheese, unwrap the camembert and cut slits across the top of the cheese.

Place the cheese back in its box and press the garlic slivers, and rosemary sprigs into it and drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 200°C for twenty minutes, take the lid off before serving with the suggested accompaniments below.

For the candied nuts, toast the nuts in a dry pan until they begin to glisten and then drizzle in the honey. Sizzle for a moment before tipping out onto greaseproof paper too cook, sprinkling over flakes of sea salt.

To make garlic toasts, slice the ciabatta into twelve slices and place on an oven tray. Rub the cut side of the garlic over the bread and drizzle with olive oil. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for ten minutes or until crispy. The toasts will store in an airtight container for up to three days.