How to make the perfect baked camembert and delicious things to serve with it 

Baked camembert with delicious things
Is there anything more welcoming than melting cheese with lots of delicious things to dip into it?
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
For the cheese:
1 best-quality camembert cheese, in wooden box
2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced into thin slivers
2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
Olive oil for drizzling
Candied nuts:
50 mixed nuts
1 tbsp honey
Sea salt
Garlic toasts:
1 loaf of ciabatta
2 garlic cloves sliced in half
Pastry and tapenade straws:
1 sheet of chilled puff pastry
4 tbsp olive tapenade
Method
- To make the cheese, unwrap the camembert and cut slits across the top of the cheese.
Place the cheese back in its box and press the garlic slivers, and rosemary sprigs into it and drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 200°C for twenty minutes, take the lid off before serving with the suggested accompaniments below.
For the candied nuts, toast the nuts in a dry pan until they begin to glisten and then drizzle in the honey. Sizzle for a moment before tipping out onto greaseproof paper too cook, sprinkling over flakes of sea salt.
To make garlic toasts, slice the ciabatta into twelve slices and place on an oven tray. Rub the cut side of the garlic over the bread and drizzle with olive oil. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for ten minutes or until crispy. The toasts will store in an airtight container for up to three days.
For the tapenade straws, spread the tapenade over your puff pastry and slice into twelve even strips. As you place them on a baking sheet, twist the ends in opposite directions to give them a spiralled look. Bake at 200°C for 25 minutes, or until puffed and cooked through.