Chrishell Stause gives Purple Snack bars and Crunchies the limelight on Selling Sunset

But Crishell, they are not really Irish treats
Chrishell Stause is confused about where her favourite chocolate bars come from. Picture: Getty

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 06:07
Ciara McDonnell

A debate is furiously waging on social media as Selling Sunset cast member Crishell Stause decreed Crunchie bars to be Irish treats on season four of the Netflix reality show.  

The show follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles.

In a most unexpected turn of events, the blonde bombshell (ex-wife of This Is Us star Justin Hartley), nibbled a Purple Snack before handing out Crunchie bars to her colleagues. 

Taking a bite of the delicious honeycomb chocolate bar from Cadbury's, she revealed a multipack of Crunchies and handed one to each of her coworkers. “You guys have to try this,” she told the cаst.

"They’re Irish sweets, аnd I’m completely obsessed with them. “You cаn’t get them here becаuse they’re only sold in Austrаliа, Irelаnd, аnd the UK, but I love these things.”

While we would love to claim the Crunchie as our own, they were created in the UK. The Cadbury bar was created in 1929 and they are so popular today, that Cadbury's makes 1200 Crunchie bars per minute and a whopping one million bars per day. 

Following her high profile divorce, Stause recently revealed that she is in a new relationship with Jason Oppenheim. 

Oppenheim, who is Stause’s boss, told People: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship.

“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.” The pair are currently on holiday together in Italy with Selling Sunset co-stars including Oppenheim’s brother Brett, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet.

Stause shared an image on Instagram of Oppenheim embracing her on a boat.

Fitzgerald commented on the post: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!” Earlier this year Netflix commissioned two new series of Selling Sunset.

