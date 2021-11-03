This €45 menu wants to reinvent the way you eat chipper food

We all love a breast in a bun from the local chipper. Add a potato pie and lashings of chips and that would satisfy anyone - just ask Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

Classic chipper food has remained largely the same for generations but now one Dublin restaurant is elevating the cuisine to make chipper food a gourmet experience.

Six by Nico Dublin debuts on November 30 with 'The Chipper' as its inaugural theme.

'The Chipper' menu pays homage to the iconic fish and chip shop and will kick-start a series of new six-course tasting menus that will change every six weeks. The Six by Nico concept was born in Glasgow in 2017 from a passion of experimenting with new ingredients and developing and creating unique dishes.

The new eating experience is inspired by chef Nico Simeone's Scots-Italian family heritage in ode to a long series of chip shop entrepreneurs. Among the gastronomic delights on the menu are chips and cheese, scampi, steak pie, fish supper, smoked sausage, and deep-fried mars bar - all reimagined by the Six by Nico team.

“Most people are familiar with the tastes and scents of their local chip shop and we wanted to take the idea of the everyday chipper menu and re-invent it to create a playful food experience that Dubliners would recognise and be amazed by,” says Simeone.

“I'm incredibly excited about opening in Dublin, and I'm equally excited about incorporating the best of Irish produce into everything we do. We look forward to bringing a completely new offering and dining experience to the city and can't wait for our doors to open on November 30.”

'The Chipper' runs from Tuesday, November 30 to Sunday, January 2, 2022. Each six-course menu will be available from noon and is priced at €45 per person.