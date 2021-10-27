Kids in the Kitchen: Five wickedly delicious Halloween treats to make at home today 

Method

Preheat your oven to 190°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

Beat the butter with both of the sugars until light and fluffy. Slowly add in the egg.

Mix the sieved flour and bread soda well. Then add the flour, a third at a time, to the butter mixture until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.

Place 24 spoons of the cookie mixture onto the prepared baking trays. Leave a little room for them to spread as they bake. Bake for 9 minutes until golden around the edges.

Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Pipe red icing on the base of two of your cookies. Sandwich about five of the mini marshmallows between the two cookies and allow to set until hard. Repeat until you have 12 sandwiches.