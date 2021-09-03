Something for the weekend: recipes and top tips for the slow cooker 

Slow cookers are good value, economical to run, and a great way to cook on a budget. By employing a little know-how, you can make slow cooking a part of your weekly routine, and feed your family easily during the week.

Be uniform

Cutting your meat or vegetables into the same size will ensure that your slow cooker heat penetrates evenly

Pull an all-nighter

Lots of people prep their ingredients the night before, readying the meal to be cooked during the day. If you plan to organise yourself this way, then bring your ingredients to room temperature before turning on the cooker — that way your cook times will remain the same.

Consider yourself glass half full

Slow cookers do not evaporate liquid thanks to their tight-fitting lid, so it's best to reduce your cooking liquid when using them. It's best to start with a slow cooker that is half to two-thirds full of liquid.

Remember to thicken

Because the sauce will not reduce in your slow cooker, you might like to add one teaspoon of cornflour mixed with one teaspoon of water at the beginning to ensure a thicker sauce.

Slow cooker sausage stew recipe by:Derval O'Rourke This recipe is inspired by my constant desire to make really easy dinners that are toddler friendly Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins Total Time 4 hours 10 mins Course Main Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

12 good quality sausages

2 carrots, roughly chopped

4 celery sticks, roughly chopped

1 large onion, roughly chopped

1.5 litres beef stock

1 tin of tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato puree

6 sprigs fresh thyme

3 large sprigs of fresh rosemary Method Heat the oil in a pan on medium heat. Add the sausages and cook until lightly brown on all sides. Remove the sausage from the pan and chop into bite sized pieces. Place all the ingredients into the slow cooker. Turn it on to high and cook for 4 hours. If you are out for the day you can pop this on low for around 8- 10 hours. This is also a good recipe to do over night. I suggest serving this with potatoes.

Slow Cooked Sticky Soy Chicken recipe by:Derval O'Rourke I love to make this on busy days, it’s great because I can just pop everything into the slow cooker in the morning and when I come home there is a delicious healthy dinner waiting for me Servings 4 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins Total Time 4 hours 5 mins Course Main Ingredients 600g chicken pieces, on the bone

4 tbsp soy sauce

4 tbsp honey

Thumb-size piece fresh ginger, grated

4 cloves of garlic, crushed Method Place all ingredients in a slow cooker and set it to high. Leave alone for 4-5 hours. Alternatively, place all the ingredients in a large casserole dish and then put it on a low heat (150C) in the oven for 2 hours. Serve on warmed plates with sides of your choice or pop it in a Tupperware once cooled and store in the fridge for lunch the next day.

Slow cooked beef curry recipe by:Derval O'Rourke I often cook a big batch of this curry on the weekend and then enjoy the leftovers midweek when time is tight Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins Total Time 4 hours 10 mins Course Main Cuisine Indian Ingredients 2 tbsp rapeseed oil

800g beef pieces, you can get these from your butcher

2 onions, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2-inch piece of ginger, grated

3 tbs tomato paste

500g baby potatoes

1L passata

½ tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp turmeric

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp salt

200ml water

200g natural yoghurt

Small bunch of fresh mint, roughly chopped

Handful of flaked almonds, lightly toasted. Method Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the beef and cook until lightly browned. Add the onion and fry until it starts to brown. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for a further 2-3 minutes. Add this with the tomato paste, passata, potatoes and spices to the slow cooker, along with the water and cook on high for four hours. Once cooked, transfer to warmed serving bowls and top with the mint, yoghurt and almonds. Alternatively, allow to cool fully then store in an airtight container in the fridge. Enjoy!

Braised lamb shanks with garlic, rosemary, tomatoes and flageolet beans recipe by:Darina Allen Rich lamb shanks in a red wine sauce with garlic and herbs flavours are a perfect supper for entertaining - enjoy with white bread rolls Servings 6 Preparation Time 30 mins Cooking Time 6 hours 0 mins Total Time 6 hours 30 mins Course Main Ingredients 6 lamb shanks, 1 kg

12 small sprigs of rosemary

12 slivers garlic

8 anchovy fillets, halved

salt

pepper

Braising ingredients:

25g goose fat or duck fat or olive oil

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 celery stalks, roughly chopped

1 leek, roughly chopped

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 head garlic, halved horizontally

200ml good red wine

150ml chicken or lamb stock

1 sprig of thyme

2 sprigs of rosemary

2 bay leaves

2 strips of dried orange peel

For the sauce:

110g streaky bacon, cut into lardons and blanched

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ carrot, finely diced

½ celery stalk, finely diced

½ onion, finely diced

6 garlic cloves

4 very ripe tomatoes, peeled and diced or ½ tin of tomatoes plus juice

2 sprigs of thyme leaves

2 sprigs of rosemary, chopped

1 tin flageolet beans, drained or 110-200g dried flageolet beans, soaked overnight and then boiled rapidly for 20 minutes

sprigs of rosemary and garlic, to garnish Method Preheat the oven to 150°C. Remove most of the fat from each shank, then scrape the meat away from the bone to loosen it. Make 2 deep incisions in each joint and insert a sprig of rosemary and a sliver of garlic wrapped in half an anchovy fillet into each incision. Season the meat with salt and black pepper. Heat the goose fat in a heavy sauté pan or casserole and sauté the meat in it until well browned on all sides. Remove the meat from the pan. Add the carrots, celery, leeks, onion and garlic and cook over a high heat until well browned. Add the red wine to the pan and bring to the boil, stir for a minute or two. Add the chicken stock, herbs and orange peel to the pan, then place the lamb shanks on top. Cover and cook in the oven for 2½ hours. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and brown the bacon in it. Then reduce the heat and add the carrot, celery, onion and garlic and cook for 8 minutes approx. or until the vegetables have softened. Add the chopped tinned tomatoes, herbs, flageolets and enough stock to half cover the beans. Cover and simmer for 3-3½ hours. When the lamb has finished cooking, remove the thyme, bay leaves and orange peel. Taste and correct seasoning. Serve the lamb shanks on a hot deep dish with the beans and vegetables poured over and around. Garnish with sprigs of fresh rosemary and thyme.

Note:

If cooking in a slow cooker, from point three cook on low for eight hours or on high for four hours. Turn the shanks over at some point during the cooking.