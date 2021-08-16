Midweek Meals: Five easy dinners to cook this week ready in less than 30 minutes

Method

Put the rice on to boil in lightly salted water and drain when cooked.

Heat the oil in a large ovenproof dish and sauté the onion until it is translucent. Add the garlic and chilli and stir fry for thirty seconds.

Add the chunks of chorizo to the dish. Add the tomatoes, star anise, honey and white wine. Allow to bubble away over a low heat with the lid on the dish for ten minutes, then stir in the tarragon, beans and chickpeas. Add a half a cup of water or as much as you think necessary.

Allow to bubble away for a further ten minutes with the lid still on. Remove the two star anise, or warn your guests that them might find them in the dish. They add lovely flavour but do not break down with cooking.