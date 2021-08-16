Midweek Meals: Five easy dinners to cook this week ready in less than 30 minutes

Every week, we bring you five meals to suit all tastebuds to make dinner prep as easy as possible
Even the fussy eaters in your life will be satisfied by these midweek meals

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 12:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Chorizo scrambled eggs

recipe by:Darina Allen

Breakfast, lunch or dinner - pile these spiced scrambled eggs into a warm flour tortilla or serve with roasted baby potatoes for a quick and easy meal

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 175g chorizo, finely chopped

  • 6 eggs, beaten

  • 2 tbsp parsley, coarsely chopped 

  • pepper

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan, add the chorizo.

  2. When the fat starts to ooze out add the beaten eggs and stir gently over a low heat until just set.

  3. Add lots of freshly ground pepper and chopped parsley.

  4. Serve in a tortilla or with roasted potatoes.

  

Spaghetti with wild garlic and herbs

recipe by:Darina Allen

This recipe is a delicious way to use all that lovely wild garlic that is in season - great for a quick lunch or dinner

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

22 mins

Total Time

27 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 450g spaghetti

  • 55-85g butter or butter and olive oil

  • 2 tbsp parsley, chopped

  • 1 tbsp mint, chopped

  • 2 tbsp wild garlic, chopped (leaves and bulb)

  • 2 tbsp basil or lemon balm

  • 2 large or 4 small garlic leaves, crushed

  • 55-110g Parmesan cheese, grated 

Method

  1. Cook spaghetti in boiling salted water until al dente, about 20 minutes for shop pasta or 2-3 minutes for home made pasta.

  2. Mix all the herbs and mashed garlic with the melted butter. Sweat gently for two minutes, not longer.

  3. Stir into the hot spaghetti and serve with grated cheese, preferably Parmesan, though we often use Irish Cheddar. Sprinkle wild garlic and chive flowers on top for extra excitement.

Bean stew with chorizo and tarragon

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

For a hearty, spicy supper with garlicky flavours, a variety of beans and fresh herbs, try this simple stew with steamed rice

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • rice for four

  • dash of rapeseed oil

  • 1 onion, sliced

  • 4 garlic cloves, sliced

  • 1 red chilli, sliced

  • 450g chorizo, sliced

  • 1 tin of chopped tomatoes

  • 2 star anise

  • 2 tsp honey

  • 75ml white wine

  • bunch of tarragon, finely chopped

  • 1 tin of mixed beans, drained

  • 1 tin of chickpeas, drained

Method

  1. Put the rice on to boil in lightly salted water and drain when cooked.

  2. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof dish and sauté the onion until it is translucent. Add the garlic and chilli and stir fry for thirty seconds.

  3. Add the chunks of chorizo to the dish. Add the tomatoes, star anise, honey and white wine. Allow to bubble away over a low heat with the lid on the dish for ten minutes, then stir in the tarragon, beans and chickpeas. Add a half a cup of water or as much as you think necessary.

  4. Allow to bubble away for a further ten minutes with the lid still on. Remove the two star anise, or warn your guests that them might find them in the dish. They add lovely flavour but do not break down with cooking.

  5. Serve with the rice and with a little more tarragon sprinkled on top.

Chicken and coconut laksa

Delicate rice noodles and chicken breast strips combine in a rich, creamy and garlicky laska for two

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Asian

Ingredients

  • 60g rice noodles

  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil

  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

  • 1cm piece ginger, peeled and chopped finely

  • 1 red chilli, deseeded and chopped finely

  • 1 spring onion, chopped finely

  • 1 tsp fish sauce

  • juice of 1 lime

  • 1 tsp granulated sugar

  • 400ml can coconut milk

  • 200ml chicken or vegetable stock (optional)

  • 1 chicken breast, cut into strips handful of bean sprouts (optional) handful coriander leaves lime wedge

Method

  1. Place your rice noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Cover the bowl with a plate and leave for 5 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a pan or wok, and when hot add your garlic, ginger, chilli and spring onion. Cook on a medium heat for 1–2 minutes. You don’t want them to colour but rather just start to smell fragrant. Add the fish sauce, lime juice and sugar and stir well.

  3. Reduce the heat and add the coconut milk. Follow with the chicken, allowing it to slowly poach in the coconut milk for 5–7 minutes until it is tender. Finally add the bean sprouts and cooked rice noodles. Serve sprinkled with coriander and with a wedge of lime.
    This recipe is from Tiffany Goodall's First Flat Cook Book, published by Quadrille Publishing

Salmon, samphire and tenderstem broccoli pasta

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Almost nothing goes better with fish as salty samphire, adding a depth of flavour to this salmon, broccoli and cream pasta dish

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 350g salmon fillets, skin removed

  • 400g dried pappardelle pasta

  • 400g tenderstem broccoli

  • 100g samphire

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • salt

  • pepper

  • 150ml cream

  • 1 tbsp parsley, chopped

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

Method

  1. In a small pot boil some salted water and add the broccoli and samphire, simmering for two minutes. Drain the broccoli and samphire, cooling it down immediately with cold water and leaving aside.

  2. In another, larger saucepan, bring some well salted water to boil and add the pasta. Simmer for 8-10 minutes until al dente. Drain and stir through some olive oil and leave aside.

  3. Cut the salmon into large pieces and season with salt and pepper. Heat up the tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan and add the salmon along with the broccoli and samphire. Cook for around one minute before adding cream.

  4. Bring the cream to a simmer and add the lemon zest, parsley and salt and pepper to taste. Make sure the salmon has been cooked all the way through in the cream before removing from the heat.

  5. Stir the pasta through the sauce and serve.

 

For more quick and easy meals, check out our Midweek Meals section on ieFood.

