Derval O'Rourke: Back to the routine - and my big poke bowl recipe, perfect for work lunches

The past few weeks have been a really nice time in my household. For the past number of years I’ve spent summers filmingand working as a pundit on the athletics television coverage. While most people go quieter during the summer I was busier. This is the first summer in quite a few years that I’ve done neither and it has been really lovely.
Make time for your fitness. Ensure you are setting aside time that is dedicated for you to get some movement each week.
Make sure you check in with your kids regarding the upcoming year. Letting them know you are there for them can help ease apprehension.
Poke Bowl
You can also omit the rice and use quinoa, cauliflower rice or add more rocket for a lighter option.
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
Cucumbers:
3 - 4 baby cucumbers
80ml rice wine vinegar
½ tsp salt
1 tsp honey
Rice:
80 - 100g uncooked rice
1 tbsp soy sauce or tamari for gluten free
2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp honey
Everything Else:
1 large or 3 small carrots, thinly sliced, grated or julienned using a julienne peeler
½ a mango diced or you can use about 4 tbsp of frozen thawed mango
100g pack of smoked salmon
2 large handfuls of rocket or green leaf of choice
1 ripe avocado, diced
2 - 3 spring onions finely chopped
Sesame seeds, sesame oil, and lime juice to garnish
Method
Finely slice the cucumber.
Whisk together the rice wine vinegar, salt and honey in a bowl. Add the cucumber. Add enough water to submerge the cucumber. Set to one side for 20 minutes or make in advance and store in the fridge for up to three days.
Whisk together the rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, and honey. Add the dressing to the cooked rice, and toss to combine.
Assemble bowls with warm or cold rice, depending on your own preference. Add leaves, cucumber, carrot, mango, avocado, and finely salmon. Garnish with spring onion, sesame seeds, spring onion, a little sesame oil if desired, and some fresh lime juice before serving.
NOTE: Cooking time is just for cooking short-grain brown rice. You can cook jasmine rice in 10 - 12 minutes, or if you’re in a hurry use a microwaveable sachet of rice. Ideally do not heat the rice in its plastic sachet. Heat it in a bowl.