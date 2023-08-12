Derval O'Rourke: Spend time in nature to boost your energy

Fresh air, sunlight, the sights and sounds of the natural world around us can all help to reduce stress, improve our mood and boost energy. There’s still plenty of time this summer for you to embrace nature and picnics are a great way to encourage us to spend time in nature.
This week I will be sharing some of my essentials for being out in nature, as well as a delicious drink recipe for a Strawberry Orange Mint Cooler.
I spend a lot of time outdoors and inevitably this ends up in a picnic somewhere. So here is a list of my essential items:
- No matter where you are, it’s always a good idea to bring a couple bags for any rubbish you may produce. It’s important to leave places as clean as you find them and so make sure you bring bags with you! If you spot any rubbish that isn’t yours please take a moment to bring that away with you too.
- I love having a variety of snacks like dips, fruits, veggies and cheeses and these all need to be kept relatively cool. Possibly one of the best gifts I ever received was a wicker cooler basket, it gets so much use. If you can’t get your hands on a cooler basket or bag, bringing a couple ziplock bags with ice can do in a pinch.
- You’ll need something to sit on whether you are on grass or sand to keep dry and clean. If you are super fancy you might want to grab yourself a dry robe.
-
It’s important that you bring enough water with you. Especially on a sunny day, you need to ensure that you are properly hydrated. I also like to bring another flask with tea or coffee. Let’s be honest in Ireland it is never any harm to have a warm drink at the ready.
- While this may come in handy if it rains, umbrellas/tents are great for creating some shady areas on a hot day. Especially if you are with older people or kids, it’s always a good idea to have some shade in case people overheat plus my kids think a tent is the most fun way to have a picnic.
- It’s important to be protected from the sun, especially if you are at the beach and constantly going in and out of the water. Reapply often to ensure your skin doesn’t get burned. Try to wear a hat if you can. There’s often small sharp rocks and other debris on the beach which can be really sore if you step on them. Having some tweezers, cleaning wipes and plasters is always a good idea.
- I try to keep things easy. Sandwiches, cut up fruit and veg, dips, cheese cubes, crisps. All things that are convenient and nothing too complicated that I need to spend time preparing. I touched on this but water is important to have, and I like to bring something with a little flavour and a cold glass of Strawberry Orange Mint Cooler is the perfect picnic accompaniment.
- A picnic is not complete without some friends or family (or both). Make sure you spend some time around loved ones this summer.
Don’t forget sunscreen. Even if you are just out and about during the day it's important to keep yourself protected.
Get involved with all the activities that are going on around you. Dig a hole, go swimming or play with the ball - all movement is good movement.
Strawberry Orange Mint Cooler
A fresh and fruity sip for summer.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
300g sliced strawberries
1 handful of fresh mint leaves
Juice of 1 lime
600ml of fresh orange juice
1 30 ml measure of vodka or tequila per serving (optional)
Sparkling water, fresh rose petals, sliced strawberries, and mint to serve
Method
Place strawberries into a jug and smash with a cocktail muddler. And the mint and smash a little more.
Once they are well smashed, press them through a fine mesh sieve into another jug.
Add lime juice and orange juice to the strawberry mixture.
To serve, add a measure of alcohol to a glass if using. Add some strawberries and rose petals.
Add about half and half orange strawberry mixture and sparkling water.
Add a little fresh mint and a large ice cube.
Store the juice mixture in the fridge for up to three days in advance.