Derval O'Rourke: Expectations, and my Caprese Chicken recipe

As a child, I learned very young that achievement gave me a very positive sense of self, and confidence to bring into my day-to-day life.
I was a very sporty child and the child that you saw winning medals, trophies and having my picture in the paper.
As an adult, I went on to be a professional athlete for 12 years which meant that high-level achievement was still very much the focus and oftentimes the one thing that made me feel good, the identity I could hold onto.
While I feel fortunate to have had that experience there is also a reality around attaching too much to achievement, weight and pressure that comes with it.
This week I will chat about my experience with feeling content without needing to feel the ‘best’ at anything and I will chat to psychologist Dr Colman Noctor about his nuggets of advice on this.
In recipes, I’ll share a delicious one-pot chicken caprese recipe.
Caprese Chicken
Derval O'Rourke's one-pot chicken caprese recipe.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts*
50g plain flour, use gluten free if necessary
½ tsp salt
1 tsp dried Italian herbs
180 ml vegetable or chicken stock**
4 tbsp green pesto
4 large slices buffalo mozzarella
4 slices of tomato
200g cherry / baby plum tomatoes
Fresh basil to garnish
*I used 5 because they were a little small
**You can use white wine to replace the stock for a little more indulgence
Method
Preheat your oven to 200°C (350°F).
Mix together the flour, salt, and dried Italian herbs on a rimmed plate or white bottomed bowl.
One at a time, dredge the chicken breasts in the flour. Place on a plate.
Heat oil in an oven safe pan / casserole dish, over a medium heat.
Add the chicken breasts to the pan and cook for 3 minutes on each side.
Add the stock (or wine) to the pan. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
Top each chicken breast with a spoonful of pesto, a slice of mozzarella and finally a slice of tomato.
Arrange the cherry / plum tomatoes around the chicken.
Place the dish into the oven for 15 minutes.
Serve the chicken garnish with fresh basil and some extra black pepper.
Rice, pasta, baby potatoes or even some sourdough bread work well with this dish. It’s also delicious just as it is.