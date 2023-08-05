Cooking With Kids: Brownies are an all-time kiddie classic

Brownies are a failsafe with children as they do not need a lot of precision, a little over-mixing, a little too many chocolate chips, no problem.
Chocolate Chip Brownies
Family favourites - and a good recipe for young people to get involved in.
Servings12
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
250g dark chocolate
250g butter
4 eggs
320g caster sugar
150g plain flour
150g milk chocolate chips
Method
Pre heat your oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4. Ask for help lining a 9-inch square tin with baking parchment.
Break the chocolate into small pieces. Put the butter and chocolate into a saucepan. Ask an adult to put the saucepan on the hob on a low heat until they melt together.
Beat the eggs, sugar and flour together with a wooden spoon or a mixer. Add in the butter and chocolate and mix this in as well.
Stir in the chocolate chips and scoop the mixture into the tin.
Ask an adult to put the tin into the oven and bake it for 25 to 30 minutes. It should be shiny on top and firm around the edges. The centre should be a little soft but not runny. As it cools the centre will get harder.
Leave to cool in the tin then gently slide out onto a chopping board. You can cut the brownies as big or as small as you like. I usually cut it into about 12, but smaller ones can be cute.
Gluten-Free Raspberry Brownies
Add razzas to the humble brownie for a bitter, fruity bite.
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
250g butter
250g dark chocolate
4 eggs
40g cocoa powder
290g of caster sugar
120g of gluten free flour
180g of raspberries
Method
Pre heat your oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4. Ask for help lining a 9-inch square tin with baking parchment.
Break the chocolate into small pieces. Put the butter and chocolate into a saucepan. Ask an adult to put the saucepan on the hob on a low heat until they melt together.
Whisk the eggs and sugar together until they are creamy looking and are twice the size. Stir in the cocoa powder and gluten free flour with a wooden spoon. Stir in the butter and chocolate the same way.
Stir half of the raspberries into the mixture and scoop it into your tin. Sprinkle the rest of the raspberries on top.
Ask an adult to put the tin into the oven and bake it for 30 minutes.
Leave to cool in the tin then gently slice out onto a chopping board. You can cut the brownies as big or as small as you like.
This is a good time of year to start collecting seeds to plant next spring.
If you are in a garden, you will notice that lots of plants have little pods or dried-out flowers.
You can pop the pods or shake a flower head onto a sheet of paper to collect the seeds.
Onion flowers or dried fennel flowers are good flowers to shake out.
Peas and beans come in pods and each pea or bean can be taken out and dried on a windowsill.
You can design some paper packages to store your seeds in over the winter.
Put these packages into a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid and keep them in a cool dark place.