Cooking with Kids: a veggie curry to help with problem-solving

Children put their knowledge into action by following sequences, following instructions in recipes, and applying counting and measuring techniques.

Recipes do not have to be very complicated, there is a lot of learning in making quite simple dishes.

I find that dishes that are adaptable, ones where extra ingredients can be added – some broccoli to a curry, some cheese to a pasta dish – allow children to experiment and be creative.

Taking time in the kitchen with children is about having fun not the perfect result, but a few things will help to ease the way.

I find it is best to have all the ingredients to hand before starting.

If I have to scour the kitchen halfway through measuring it causes frustration with little ones.

I also try not to embark on a baking or cooking adventure if any of us are too hungry.

Vegetable Curry recipe by:Michelle Darmody Serve this up with some rice - ask the adults for help with preparation! Servings 4 Preparation Time  30 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  50 mins Course  Main Ingredients 1 onion

4 cloves of garlic

fresh ginger

1 carrot

1 tin of chickpeas

1 tin chopped tomatoes or passata

1 tin coconut milk

a dash of rapeseed oil

1 tbs of mild curry powder

a handful peas Method Carefully cut the onion in half then put the flat side down on your chopping board. Cut each half of onion into thin slices, then cut the slices into small cubes. Crush the garlic and then very carefully grate the ginger until you have about two teaspoons of grated ginger. Cut your carrot into small chunks. Open your three tins to have them ready. Drain the liquid out of the chickpeas. Ask an adult to heat the oil in a big pan over a medium heat and to add the onion. Fry it with a lid on for about ten minutes until the onion has gone see-through. Add the garlic and ginger to the pan and stir them in. Add the chunks of carrot and let these all fry with the onion for about three minutes, then stir in your curry powder. Add the chickpeas, tomatoes and coconut milk to the pan and allow these the bubble way for about twenty minutes until the carrot gets soft. Add in the peas and cook for another five minutes.

Aquafaba foam

Collect the liquid from two tins of chickpeas, this is called aquafaba.

Add a quarter of a spoon of cream of tartar to the liquid. Whisk it until it forms a stiff foam.

Fold in some food colouring if you like or add cake sprinkles.

The foam makes are fun sensory play material for young children.

You will need to use the foam as soon as it is made because it starts to separate again pretty soon.