As an athlete, I was very aware of the power that food has. I had to be. In order to properly fuel my body, I needed to know and understand how different foods affected my ability to train, recover and compete.
Food science can seem like a complex and confusing subject. I was very fortunate as an athlete to work with really qualified experts and these days I spend time working with experts about food. This week I will share a baseline understanding of the three macronutrients that our bodies need in large amounts in order to function well. My recipe of the week is delicious seedy crackers (the perfect accompaniment to my hummus last week).
Think about what food you eat on a weekly basis, and see where you can change things up! Variety is the key to getting a wide range of nutrients that are vital for us!
Use the same thinking with your body - change up your routine and ensure you are engaging your entire body and training every muscle group!
Seedy crackers
Servings16
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
90g whole chia seeds
80g sesame seeds
80g pumpkin seeds
80g sunflower seeds
½ tsp Pink Himalayan Rock Salt
250ml water
Method
Preheat your oven to 150C (300F).
Mix together all ingredients in a bowl and set to one side for 5 minutes.
Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
Spoon the mixture out onto the tray and spread evenly with the back of a spoon.
Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes.
Remove, slice into crackers, carefully flip them over one at a time. Return to the oven for 25 more minutes. Allow to cool on the tray.
Store in a sealed container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to one month.