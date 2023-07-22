Derval O'Rourke: The search for a key to happiness - could it be my roasted red-pepper hummus?

In 1938, Harvard embarked on a decades-long study to answer what makes us happy in life and helps us to live longer.

With almost 1,000 participants in the study, with different socio-economic backgrounds and living in different areas, researchers came to the conclusion that what makes us most happy in life is not necessarily the money we make or the careers we choose but the relationships we forge with our loved ones.

The study showed that there was a strong association between happiness and relationships. With that in mind this week I will be discussing the concept of ‘social fitness’ and the importance of it. I will also share with you a lovely recipe for Roasted Red Pepper Hummus.

Let's start with, what is ‘Social Fitness’? What do I mean when I tell you, you need to work at it?

Social fitness is the way in which you build, reflect on, and maintain your relationships and connections with others, whether they are platonic or romantic.

It often happens that we take our relationships for granted, whether it is with a friend we have known for a long time, or a family member.

When we are used to having that personal connection with someone, it can be easy to forget that we are not owed that relationship, we must ensure that we work to maintain it.

Relationships are often described as a living thing, and therefore do need tending to ensure their survival. Your level of, or lack of, social fitness can have positive or negative impacts on your well-being including your mental and physical well-being.

A healthy relationship is defined by the presence of effective communication and mutual respect and support for one another.

The health of your connections can have effects on a lot of different aspects pertaining to your well-being including sleep, food choices, and your physical health.

Derval O'Rourke

Studies have shown that those who have good social fitness, and strong connections with family, friends, and their community have been found to be more physically healthy.

Typically they have better blood pressure, cardiovascular health, and lower levels of inflammation in their bodies.

What are some ways that you can take stock of your relationships and ensure you are engaging with your ‘social fitness’?

As humans, we are social creatures that rely on other people to fulfill a lot of different roles of support within our lives.

Consider these 7 keystones of support; safety and security, learning and growth, emotional closeness and confiding, identity affirmation and sharing experience, romantic intimacy, and fun and relaxation.

There are other ways to categorise these keystones, but I think this list gives a good holistic representation of the wide range of aspects that are integral to us as humans.

Having someone you can call in an emergency, who encourages you to try new things, who you can confide in, or someone who lets you relax and forget about stressful situations, is such a vital part of maintaining relationships.

The people who allow you to do this can all be different people, but it is important that you have people who allow you to do this, and that you are one or more of these keystones for other people too.

For friendships and relationships to flourish, there needs to be time and effort put into them. When you do this, you are practising ‘social fitness’.

Our relationships are such an important part of our lives, and help us to be healthier and happier. It’s important that we build well-rounded support networks as studies have shown that it is from these relationships we find the most happiness in our lives.

Wellness Tip: Make sure you reach out and that you are working to maintain these relationships. Just as it is important for you to have people in your life, it’s important to be someone in their life as well.

Fitness Tip: Ask a friend to go for a long walk with you and notice how good you feel having that connection to someone whilst moving your body.