Derval O'Rourke: The importance of quality sleep - and my recipe for cheesy turkey burgers

Giving our bodies consistent quality sleep is one of the most important things that we can do to help us maintain our health.
This is not always the easiest task to do.
I find that quite often my mind is kept occupied by thinking about what needs to be done the next day, I can feel quite restless when the one thing I need to do is rest.
I know, having spoken to friends, that this is quite common.
Your body goes through so much throughout the day that it needs time to recuperate. Giving your body the time to sleep is a vital part of the restorative process our body goes through. This time allows your body to rebuild and restore what was lost throughout the day which includes muscle repair, tissue growth, and protein synthesis. This is why if you exercise on a regular basis, you need to allow your body enough time to repair itself so that you avoid causing an injury. Olympic athletes view sleep as one of the most important elements in their preparation to compete.
Studies have shown that not getting enough sleep has been linked to high blood pressure and increased risk of heart disease. There have also been studies which show a possible link between sleep loss and increased inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation can lead to a number of chronic health issues down the road including heart disease, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease.
Poor sleep can also lead to issues with your metabolism which can lead to risk of insulin resistance issues and type 2 diabetes. Continuous lack of sleep can also impact the production of hormones including two that help to regulate appetite — ghrelin and leptin. The interruption of the physiological processes of these hormones can lead to weight gain. A takeaway point is there is a significant difference between regularly sleeping six hours or less a night and eight hours.
- Quality sleep is vital to maintain proper brain function. Things like concentration, productivity, and performance can all be affected by lack of sleep. Getting continuous, quality sleep can help improve energy levels and alertness, while also improving memory function and problem-solving skills.
- Establish a consistent routine that helps you wind down
- If you are unable to sleep, consider leaving the bed and going to another room to do something relaxing before returning to bed to try to sleep
- Avoid coffee after a certain time each day, people may differ in what time this is but for me it is anytime after 3pm
- Disconnect from devices at least 30 minutes before bed
- Review your mattress, pillows, and bedding; your bedding should feel comfortable to touch and be inviting
Cheesy Turkey Burgers
A lean alternative to the "dirty" burger.
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the burgers:
700g turkey mince
½ red onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
2 tsp dried thyme
100g mature cheddar cheese, grated
4 wholegrain baps
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the avocado fries:
2 ripe avocados
1 egg, beaten
1 cup plain flour
1 cup breadcrumbs
Juice of ½ lime
200ml natural yoghurt
2 tsp cajun spice
Sea salt, to taste
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a frying pan, add the onions and cook until softened.
Allow to cool slightly (this is my preference, don’t bother with this if you like slightly crunchier onions in your burger).
Mix the turkey mince, onion, thyme and garlic together.
Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Divide the mixture into four. Roll the grated cheese into the four turkey pieces. Fold over and shape into four burgers.
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan on a high heat and sear the burgers for one minute per side.
Place on a lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes until cooked through.
Assemble your burgers in the baps with salad and condiments of your choosing.
For the avocado fries:
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Put some olive oil on a metal baking tray.
Peel the avocados and remove the stones. Cut into slices about ½ cm thick and toss gently in the lime juice.
Place the flour, beaten egg and bread crumbs in three small bowls.
Dip each of the avocado slices in flour, then dip in the beaten egg and finally coat in breadcrumbs.
Place on the tray and bake in the oven for 15 minutes until golden brown.
Remove from the oven and place on kitchen paper to remove any excess oil.
Season with salt and pepper.
Mix the yoghurt and cajun seasoning to make the dip.
Serve alongside the burgers and enjoy.