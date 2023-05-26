Colm O'Gorman: Get a taste of Rome with my traditional cacio e pepe recipe

I was in Rome for work a few weeks ago, and managed to eat out on one of the nights I was there. I adore Italian food, and some of my favourite recipes are simple pasta dishes which use just a few very good ingredients.

The classic Roman dish, Cacio e Pepe is for me, the ultimate example of such a recipe. The traditional dish I made with just three ingredients; pecorino cheese, spaghetti, and black pepper, hence its name which literally translates as ‘cheese and pepper’.

A few of my colleagues ordered this dish while we were in Rome and it was fabulous, so I had to give it a go when I got home.

This week’s recipe is the result; a slightly amped-up version of the classic, with some lemon added for a little bit of acidity to balance the creaminess of the cheese and a buttery, lemony, crisp golden crumb to finish the dish.

If you want a beautiful pasta dish that can be prepped and cooked in just twenty minutes, then this is the recipe you have been waiting for.

Some recipes for cacio e pepe use parmesan cheese instead of pecorino or a combination of the two.

I love parmesan and use it a lot in my cooking, but I think it is a little too intense in flavour for this dish.

Parmesan is made with cow’s milk and aged for at least twelve months. It is a hard cheese, with a nutty, slightly sweet, and intense flavour.

Pecorino on the other hand, is made from sheep’s milk, and is not matured, so it is lighter, softer, and creamier with a tangy fresher flavour.

In my opinion, pecorino works best in this dish for both flavour and texture. You will find pecorino in most larger supermarkets, but if you cannot get any, you can use parmesan instead.

You will have noted that the dish is called ‘cheese and pepper’, so the other core ingredient is lots of freshly roasted, crushed black pepper.

This is a spicy dish, so if you cannot tolerate a bit of heat, add half of the pepper to the sauce, and taste before adding more until it is perfectly to your taste.