Cooking with Kids: Blueberry buns and chocolate chip buns that you can make as a family

Baking buns at home is one of my earliest kitchen memories. It was always a very popular activity as the end result was tasty and it filled the house with delicious smells.
Blueberry Buns
Blueberries are perfect for buns - a deep, fruity flavour that goes well with a melt-in-the-mouth texture.
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine European
Ingredients
120g of caster sugar
100g of soft butter
2 eggs
160g of natural yogurt
240g of self raising flour
120g of blueberries
Method
Ask an adult to turn your oven to 180 degrees and put 12 paper bun-cases into a cupcake tin.
Put the butter and sugar into a mixer and ask an adult to turn it on until the butter and sugar are light and fluffy.
Mix the egg with the yogurt and stir this into the butter mixture with a wooden spoon. Make sure that everything is well mixed.
Add in the flour and stir it with the wooden spoon until it is combined with the other ingredients. Add the blueberries and stir them in.
Scoop the mixture into the waiting paper cases. Ask an adult to put them into the oven. Bake them for twenty minutes until golden and risen and then ask an adult to take them out again.
The blueberries will be very hot so make sure you do not bite into a bun until they have completely cooled.
Chocolate chip buns
Perfect for little bakers - and their kitchen assistants!
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine European
Ingredients
150g of soft butter
140g of caster sugar
3 eggs
150g of self raising flour
20g of chocolate chips
Method
Ask an adult to turn your oven to 180 degrees and put 12 paper bun-cases into a cupcake tin.
Put the butter and sugar into a mixer and ask an adult to turn it on until the butter and sugar are light and fluffy.
Take the bowl from under the mixer and with a wooden spoon stir the egg and two tablespoons of the flour into the butter mixture making sure to push all the ingredients from the sides of your bowl into the centre so everything gets well mixed.
Add in the flour and stir it with the wooden spoon until everything is combined. Add the chocolate chips and stir them in.
Scoop the mixture into the waiting paper cases with a dessert spoon. Ask an adult to put them into the oven. Bake the buns for 15 minutes until golden and risen and then ask an adult to take them out again. Leave them to cool before eating them.
There are a few different ways to measure ingredients and you can ask an adult to set up the different bits of equipment so you can practice measuring. You will need a weighing scale, a teaspoon, a tablespoon or else a dessert spoon and some measuring cups and a measuring jug if you have them.
The cups, spoons and the scales are all used to measure dry ingredients like flour and sugar. A weighing scales is best for butter, fruit or chocolate, while a measuring jug is used to measure liquids. Practice pouring the liquid into the jug and placing it flat on a table, so the liquid sits just at the measuring line. Flour can be messy, but it is a nice ingredient to put your hands into. You can practice using a weighing scales and seeing the different settings and learning to use the button to bring the number on the scales back to zero, so you can start to add another ingredient.