Derval O'Rourke: My top tips for travelling with kids plus a granola bar recipe to bring along

There seems to be a funny phenomenon lately in my family where whenever we go on holiday, be it a night away or something longer, one of my kids will feel sick or someone will have a meltdown. Going on holidays or taking any kind of mini-break is supposed to help you reset and relax but it can sometimes feel the opposite. This week I will be sharing with you some of my favourite travel tips whether you are planning a short staycation or a longer trip abroad as well as a delicious recipe for Chewy Granola Bars, the perfect travel snack.
Keep an eye on your posture throughout the day. If you spend time on a computer make sure you aren’t slouching over the keyboard! Keeping your shoulders back and your back straight can help alleviate back pain!
When watching tv at night, instead of lounging on the couch, try to sit or stand and do some stretching! This is a great way to sneak in some extra activity!
Chewy Granola Bars
These are super cost effective and a great thing to have prepared before a travel day!
Servings12
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
120g jumbo porridge oats
50g desiccated coconut
50g pecan nuts, roughly chopped
1 tbsp chia seeds
3 tbsp water
3 tbsp honey
2 tbsp coconut oil
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 egg
2 medjool dates, chopped
30g dried mango, chopped
Salt
Method
Line a 33cm x 23cm (13 inch x 9 inch) metal baking tin with parchment paper so that the paper overlaps the sides.
Preheat the oven to 150°C/300°F/Gas 2.
Spread the oats, coconut and pecans on a baking tin and bake for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the chia seeds and water to make a gel and set aside.
Melt the honey, coconut oil and vanilla extract in a large pan over a low heat.
Remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly. Stir the chia gel into the honey mixture, one tablespoon at a time. (Ensure that each spoonful dissolves fully before adding the next.)
Add the egg and stir until smooth. Stir in the dates, mango and a pinch of salt and mix well.
Tip the toasted porridge mix into the pan and stir until combined.
Increase the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4.
Scrape the granola mix into the prepared baking tin and spread out evenly, pressing down with the back of a spoon.
Bake for 25-30 minutes until the top is golden brown and firm. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 30 minutes.
To remove from the tin, take hold of the parchment paper and simply lift out the granola slab.
Cut the slab into bars and store them in an airtight container in the fridge.