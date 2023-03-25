Derval O'Rourke: Why regular exercise is important as you age plus a salmon and pasta recipe

I consider myself really fortunate that sport has played a huge part in my life and with it has come high levels of physical activity.
The benefits, both physically and mentally of moving our bodies is something that is always stressed to us as children and even as young adults.
Reach out to a friend or family member and go for a walk with them. Make a conscious effort to be inclusive with your older family members who may be on their own more often.
Spend 15 minutes stretching today. Start at your head and work the whole way down to your toes.
Mediterranean Salmon & Spaghetti
A refreshingly light pasta dish, full of delicious Mediterranean flavour!
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 × 100g salmon fillets, skinned and pin boned
2 tbsp butter
salt and pepper
200g wholewheat spaghetti
100ml olive oil
5 garlic cloves, crushed
12 cherry tomatoes, halved
2 tbsp capers, rinsed and roughly chopped
2 tbsp grated Parmesan
a handful of basil leaves
2 handfuls of rocket leaves
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Place the salmon fillets, skin side down, in an ovenproof dish. Rub the garlic butter over the salmon fillets and season well. Cover the dish with foil and place it in the oven for 15 minutes or until the salmon is cooked through.
Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti according to the instructions on the package.
Heat the oil in a large pan over a low heat. Add the garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, capers and Parmesan. Tear the basil leaves and stir them into the pan. Toss in the cooked pasta and mix well. Divide the pasta between warmed serving bowls and top with the cooked salmon. Divide the rocket evenly between the bowls and serve without delay.