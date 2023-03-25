Derval O'Rourke: Why regular exercise is important as you age plus a salmon and pasta recipe

I consider myself really fortunate that sport has played a huge part in my life and with it has come high levels of physical activity.

The benefits, both physically and mentally of moving our bodies is something that is always stressed to us as children and even as young adults.

However, as we age staying physically active can fall down our list of priorities.

This week I will chat about why we all need to keep focused on our physical activity as we age and I’m making a delicious pasta and salmon dinner.

What are some health benefits of regular physical activity?

Regular physical activity helps to lower the risk of many diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. It also helps to improve and support healthy bones and joints, while alleviating swelling and pain. Staying active helps to keep you fit and able.

Regular physical activity has also been linked to helping to maintain a healthy brain function, helping with memory loss and cognitive decline. It also boosts your mood and reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression.

How does being active help you stay connected?

Along with all of the physical health benefits that are associated with regular activity there are also some incredible social benefits that are associated with regular activity that become essential as you get older.

Many studies have shown that adults notice a decline in daily social interactions as they get older. This becomes increasingly more apparent in adults who have retired.

It is also often lamented that as we get older it becomes much more difficult to meet new people, or make new friends. These losses of friendships, or difficulties in creating new friendships can lead to feelings of loneliness, especially in older adults. Loneliness can be such an isolating feeling, and can have physical manifestations resulting in symptoms of decreased energy, insomnia or increased stress and anxiety.

Staying active and partaking in regular exercise can be a great way to stave off these symptoms and feelings of loneliness while at the same time developing a social group. Attending fitness classes or joining a team sport can be a really great way to meet new people or extend your group of friends.

Participating in a group fitness class can create a sense of community and security where everyone is working together toward a common goal. Staying active as you get older can also help boost confidence in yourself and boost your self-esteem.

Trusting your body to be able to do what you need it to do is a really important aspect of confidence.

What are the easy ways you can stay active as you get older?

Join a walking group, or start one with neighbours. Attend a gym that offers group classes that help with mobility training, strengthening your body or stretching your body. There are organisations that offer programmes specifically for older people that encourage physical activity such as ‘Go for Life’. Doing some research into these types of organisations can be really helpful and seeing what is out there for you.

Siel Bleu Ireland is a social enterprise delivering life-enhancing exercise programmes to older adults and patient groups. Its YouTube channel is fantastic.

Consider the groups/activities/facilities that are local to you and how you can use them to create healthy exercise habits - I live near a walkway and spend lots of time going for walks.

Wellness Tip: Reach out to a friend or family member and go for a walk with them. Make a conscious effort to be inclusive with your older family members who may be on their own more often.

Fitness Tip: Spend 15 minutes stretching today. Start at your head and work the whole way down to your toes.

Mediterranean Salmon & Spaghetti recipe by:Derval O'Rourke A refreshingly light pasta dish, full of delicious Mediterranean flavour! Servings 4 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  25 mins Course  Main Ingredients 4 × 100g salmon fillets, skinned and pin boned

2 tbsp butter

salt and pepper

200g wholewheat spaghetti

100ml olive oil

5 garlic cloves, crushed

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tbsp capers, rinsed and roughly chopped

2 tbsp grated Parmesan

a handful of basil leaves

2 handfuls of rocket leaves Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Place the salmon fillets, skin side down, in an ovenproof dish. Rub the garlic butter over the salmon fillets and season well. Cover the dish with foil and place it in the oven for 15 minutes or until the salmon is cooked through. Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti according to the instructions on the package. Heat the oil in a large pan over a low heat. Add the garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, capers and Parmesan. Tear the basil leaves and stir them into the pan. Toss in the cooked pasta and mix well. Divide the pasta between warmed serving bowls and top with the cooked salmon. Divide the rocket evenly between the bowls and serve without delay.