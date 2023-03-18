Derval O'Rourke: Five incredible Irish walks and hikes plus my simple baked eggs recipe

I know that I'm biased when I say this, but I’ll say it anyway: Ireland is the best country. For us being such a small country, you just have to look at St Patrick’s Day to be able to have a tiny insight into the impact that we have had on the rest of the world.

We have a population of just over 5m people, yet there are estimates that over 50m people worldwide claim to have Irish ancestry!

This has led to cities all across the world celebrating our great country on St Patrick’s Day. We have some of the most beautiful landscapes, natural beauty, and hidden gems in the world.

Did you know that hiking can boost your mood, improve your sleep, and reduce your risk of heart disease? If you’re getting out in nature, moving from point a to point b and getting your heart rate up then you can consider this a hike.

If you have a backpack on you are getting a full-body workout!

In this week’s column to celebrate all things Irish, let’s chat about beautiful walks and hikes you can do this weekend to take in all the beauty that is Ireland and give your wellbeing a boost.

Ballyhoura Country, Munster

This mountainous area is situated at the crossroads of Limerick, Cork and Tipperary. There are 450km of varying walks and loops that you can do all over this area. These walks and loops range in difficulty from leisurely walks to more strenuous hikes. Either way, you can follow markers through this magical landscape that is a great place to take in the scenery of rural Ireland.

The Devil’s Glen, Wicklow

There are two different loop walks that can be done here, both taking about 2-2.5 hours in length. The Seamus Heaney Walk and The Waterfall Walk, both lead through hauntingly beautiful landscapes that make you feel as though you have travelled back in time.

Benbulben Forest Walk, Sligo

This 5.5km walk takes about 2 hours to complete, with views of Ireland’s most distinctive mountain, and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Take in the beautiful sea views as well as the varied flora and fauna that includes forces, hares, and Arctic alpine plants!

Croagh Patrick, Mayo

For the day that’s in it, Croagh Patrick is such an emblematic hike to do in Ireland. This hike can take up to 4 hours to complete, but the views from the top are absolutely incredible.

Make sure you soak them all up before heading back down the mountain!

Sheep’s Head Way, Cork

Sheeps Head is situated on the Wild Atlantic Way, and the area is full of unspoilt coastal views with beautiful landscapes.

There are numerous walks that you can complete that vary in length and difficulty. There are also numerous historical ruins that scatter these lands, making for an exciting adventure!

There are countless stunning hikes and walks that you can do all around Ireland, these are just a few examples of ways you can enjoy Ireland this weekend!

Remember, this weekend doesn’t have to be full of chaos (even if that can be a very fun time), it can be a way to explore and reconnect with Ireland, while celebrating its natural beauty.

Wellness Tip: Stand up every 30 minutes and stretch! It’s important to relieve your muscles and stretch.

Fitness Tip: When you hike you train your body to work as it is designed in synergy and adapting to the environment you find yourself in. Try to give hiking a go and just feel all those benefits.