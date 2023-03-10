Colm O'Gorman's Linguine Arrabiata with Italian Meatballs

Method

Soak the breadcrumbs in the milk for five minutes to soften them. Peel and mince the garlic, wash and chop the flat leaf parsley. Pop the beef and pork into a large bowl and add the garlic, parsley, grated parmesan, salt and pepper. Squeeze the milk out of the breadcrumbs and add those to the bowl, before mixing everything together thoroughly. Use your hands to do this, ensuring that the beef and lamb are well combined, and all the other ingredients are mixed evenly through the meat.

Next, form the meat into small balls, each about 35g in weight. This will give you about fifteen meatballs, each roughly the size of a golf ball. Put the meatballs on a plate and pop them in the fridge for at least thirty minutes to ensure they firm up before you cook them.

While they are in the fridge, prep the ingredients for the sauce and make your garlic bread.

Peel and chop the onion for the sauce, and peel and grate the garlic. Wash and chop the basil. Set those aside now and prep the garlic bread.

Peel and mince at least six cloves of garlic, use more if you want extra garlicky flavour. Grate 20g of parmesan cheese. Combine the softened butter, minced garlic, and parmesan in a bowl. Cut strips crossways into the oven ready baguettes, about 2-3 cm apart but do not cut all the way though, leaving the base of the baguette intact. Now spread the butter in between the cuts, until you have used it all. To make sure that the garlic butter does not drain away when baking the bread, place each baguette into a boat of tinfoil which comes about halfway up the side of each. Set aside for now.

When your meatballs have firmed up nicely, remove them from the fridge. Heat three tablespoons of olive oil over a high heat in a heavy based oven proof frying pan. If you do not have an oven proof pan, use a regular one and transfer the meatballs to an oven proof dish before baking them. Reduce the heat to medium when the oil is hot and shimmering and add the meatballs to the pan. Fry the meatballs, turning them regularly, until browned all over. This will take about ten minutes. When the are browned all over, transfer them for the pan to a plate.

Preheat your oven to 160 Celsius.

If you used lean beef, there should not be much extra oil in the pan, so just add the chopped onions for the sauce to the same pan you used to cook the meatballs. You want to get all the lovely flavour and juices from the meat, so do not wipe it out before adding the onions. If you used a higher fat content beef, you may want to remove a little of the fat before cooking the onions. Fry the onions over a medium heat until they are soft and translucent, about three to four minutes will do it. Add the minced garlic and fry for one more minute.

Now add the chopped tomatoes, dried oregano, chopped basil, and the chilli flakes. Season with a little salt and pepper and bring everything to a soft boil. Simmer for five minutes before adding the meatballs back to pan. Stir gently to coat the meatballs, pop on the lid, and transfer the pan to the oven. Bake the meatballs for twenty to twenty-five minutes.

When the meatballs have about five minutes to go, increase the heat to 200 Celsius and pop the garlic bread into the oven. Time now to cook the pasta. Add 100g of dried linguine, or spaghetti if you prefer, to a large pan of boiling salted water. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet, about ten minutes should give you linguine with a little bite to it which is perfect. When it is cooked, drain the pasta, return it to the pan and drizzle it with a little extra virgin olive oil.

Remove the meatballs from the oven and add little of the arrabiata sauce to the cooked linguine, enough to lightly coat the pasta.

Serve the pasta in warm dishes, with three to four meatballs per person and more of the sauce spooned over the top. Finish with a generous amount of freshly grated parmesan and some chopped flat leaf parsley or basil.