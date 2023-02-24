Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: buckle up for Southern-Fried Pork Chops

I shared a recipe for Southern Fried Chicken, cooked in an air fryer, a few weeks ago and it went down a storm. I have made it myself three or four times since, and it is rapidly becoming a family favourite in our house. I love the herby, peppery crust on the chicken, and that got me thinking of other dishes that could use the same coating.

Pork chops were an obvious choice, so I tried those in the air fryer as well, but it did not work well. While the flavour was great, the crust was not the same, or not even really a crust. The pork was just too moist, and because, unlike the chicken there was no skin on the chops, the juices all ran off and turned the crust into more of a soggy paste.