Colm O'Gorman's sensational savoury Dutch Baby pancakes (with a sweet alternative too)

Savoury Dutch Baby pancakes
These delicious ‘pancakes’ are oven baked, rather than fried.
Servings4
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine German
Ingredients
4 large eggs
140g plain flour
200ml full fat milk
1 tsp sea salt
½ tsp ground black pepper
2-3 spring onions, chopped
1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped
35g butter
60g freshly grated parmesan or gruyere cheese, or a combination of both
Suggested Toppings
2 balls burrata cheese
250g roasted cherry tomatoes
Crispy smoked streaky bacon
Lemon wedges
A drizzle of runny honey
Method
- Heat your oven to 200 Celsius, and pop in an ovenproof skillet or non-stick frying pan. It should be about 24cm in diameter. Heat the pan for twenty minutes in the oven, you want it very hot before you add the pancake batter.
While the oven and skillet are heating up, make the batter.
Beat the eggs in a food mixer or a large bowl until they are light and airy, about three minutes at high speed should do it.
Add the milk and gently whisk that through to combine it with the eggs. Sieve the flour into the mixing bowl over the milk and eggs and add the salt and black pepper. Fold in the flour until you have a smooth batter, using a whisk towards the end of you need to smooth out a few lumps.
Next, add the chopped thyme and the chopped spring onion and stir those through the batter.
Melt the butter and remove the skillet from the oven, taking care not to burn yourself as it will be very hot by now. Pour the melted butter into the pan and swirl it around to cover the whole surface.
Quickly pour in the batter before the butter begins to burn. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the surface of the batter and return the skillet to the oven.
Bake the pancake for 15-20 minutes until it has puffed up in the pan and is golden brown. This will likely take about twenty minutes, but check it after fifteen, as depending upon your oven, it might cook a little more quickly. When the pancake has risen past the sides of the skillet and is puffed up, beautifully golden brown and looks rather like a large Yorkshire pudding, it is done.
Remove the skillet from the oven and arrange your toppings over the pancake in the pan. Remember to drizzle the burrata with honey and a little lemon juice if you are serving it with your pancake.
Serve your Dutch Baby immediately. Pop the skillet down in the middle of the table and just let everyone help themselves.
Baby Dutch Pancake with Fresh Berries
This supersized Dutch Baby Pancake is made in a large oven-proof skillet, baked in the oven, and then served up to share. Have it with lots of fresh berries, maple syrup and some good smoked streaky bacon for a beautiful holiday brunch.
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
4 large eggs
1 ½ tbsp caster sugar
140g plain flour
200ml full fat milk
1 tsp ground cinnamon
A pinch of grated nutmeg
2 tsp vanilla extract
A pinch of sea salt
35g butter
To Serve:
175g fresh blueberries
175g fresh raspberries
Icing sugar
Maple syrup
Crispy smoked streaky bacon
Method
Heat your oven to 200°C, and pop in an ovenproof skillet. It should be about 24cm in diameter. Give the skillet about twenty minutes in the oven, you want it very hot by the time you are ready to add the batter.
While the oven and skillet are heating up, make the batter. Beat the eggs and caster sugar in a food mixer or a large bowl until they are light and airy. Sieve the four, and then add it, along with the milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Whisk until you have a smooth, light, thin batter.
Melt the butter and remove the skillet from the oven, taking care not to burn yourself as it will be very hot by now. Pour in the melted butter and swirl it around the pan. Quickly pour in the batter and put the skillet back in the oven.
Now watch the magic happen. Your pancake will puff up in the skillet, becoming golden brown and rising beautifully. This will likely take about twenty minutes, but check it after fifteen, as depending upon your oven, it might cook a little more quickly.
When the pancake has risen past the sides of the skillet and is puffed up and beautifully golden brown, it is done. Remove the skillet from the oven, scatter lots of fresh berries over the pancake and dust it with a little icing sugar. Serve it in the skillet in the middle of the table immediately.