Bargain Hunter: Where to get your Pancake Tuesday essentials for less, a 9-in-1 Air Fryer in Lidl

Flipping good value

Now that Valentine's Day is behind us, and we've finished gorging ourselves on the chocolate, it's time to gorge ourselves on pancakes!

If you're in Tesco, Clubcard members can pick up the Tesco Pancake Shaker Traditional Mix for €1.50, or in Iceland, The Make Yourself At Home Co's Chocolate Chip Pancakes shaker is €1.75.

Kirkton House Smiley Pancake Pan

Over in Lidl, you can get Mcennedy Pancake Mix for €1.75, with Lemon Juice for just 25c. In Aldi, Odlums Pancake Shakers are going for €3.50 each, and they have some cute pancake pans in stock too like the Kirkton House Smiley Pancake Pan €12.99.

Lidl's 9-in-1 Air Fryer

Lidl's 9-in-1 airfryer

Cooking, frying, toasting, reheating, deep frying, baking, grilling, rotisserie cooking and dehydrating... there's not much you CAN'T do in this airfryer. Lidl will have the Silvercrest 9-in-1 Air Fryer in stores from Monday, February 20 for €119.99. If you're looking for bits to make in it, ieFood has plenty of airfryer recipes.

Penneys skincare on a budget

PS...SPF 30 Moisturing Serum, €5

Earlier this week, the Irish Examiner's Beauty Editor Simone Gannon launched her own Expert Edit with Penneys, and it's full of products that are both effective and very affordable. With a cleanser for €2.50, a moisturiser for €4.50 and an SPF for €5, you could get yourself a very basic skincare routine for just €12. So far we've tried the Squalane Facial Oil, €5, and Smoothing Polyglutamic & Niacinamide sheet mask, also €5, and loved both.

A sample sale for shoe lovers

Mary Jane Mule Leopard Print shoe from Nicki Hoyne

Nicki Hoyne is often featured in our fashion pages, or Wishlist section, but now is your chance to grab one of her head-turning items for less.

The Irish designer will be holding a sample sale at The Rivercourt Hotel in Kilkenny this Saturday, February 18, from 12 - 6pm.

The one-off in-person sale will include samples, slightly imperfect stock, photoshoot returns or any other products not suitable for regular sale. Prices will start at €50, with footwear (sizes 36 - 43) and handbags on offer.

It's invite only, so you need to sign up to this list in advance if interested.

Easter savings in Tesco

Mini Eggs medium easter egg

It might seem like it's a bit early to start thinking about Easter, but it's the early bird that catches the worm and all that... pop into Tesco between now and February 21 to grab medium easter eggs for just €1, and large eggs for €4.