Michelle Darmody: Try my hazelnut and apricot cookies for a tasty energy boost

Hazelnut and apricot cookies
These cookies are the perfect energy boost during dull days.
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
100g of soft butter
40g of light muscovado sugar
50g of mashed banana
1 tsp of vanilla
1 egg, lightly beaten
100g of porridge oats
25g of ground almonds
1 tsp of baking powder, sieved
100g of spelt flour
60g of hazelnuts, lightly roasted and chopped
60g of dried apricots, chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in the mashed banana, vanilla and egg until combined.
Add in the oats and ground almonds.
Combine the flour and baking powder well and add these to the dough, then stir in the hazelnuts and apricots.
Scoop 12 spoons of the dough onto the baking sheets and form them into discs.
Bake for about 20 minutes until lightly golden. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Date and ginger squares
A sweet bake, packed with natural sugars and dried fruits can help with the January slump.
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 55 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
260g of chopped dates
330mls of water
175g of whole meal flour, sieved
3 tsp of ground ginger
½ tsp of baking powder, sieved
100g of light muscovado sugar
100g of porridge oats
175g of cold butter, cubed
Method
Preheat your oven and line a 9-inch square cake tin with parchment.
Place the dates and water into a saucepan and gently simmer for about ten minutes until the mixture is soft and thick. Set aside to cool.
Mix the flour, 2 teaspoons of ginger and the baking powder together, add in the sugar and oats. Rub in the cold butter until the mixture looks like rough breadcrumbs.
Press half of the mixture into the base of the prepared tin. Spread the date mixture on top and then add the rest of the oat mixture pressing gently with your hands. Sprinkle the rest of the ginger on top and bake for about 40 minutes until it has started to turn golden.