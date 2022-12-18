Michelle Darmody: My recipes for spiced florentines and almond chocolate dates

The perfect festive nibbles for Christmas Day grazing 
Michelle Darmody: My recipes for spiced florentines and almond chocolate dates

These Florentines have a little spice and orange zest to help the festive spirit.

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 07:16
Michelle Darmody.png
Michelle Darmody

The sweetest of treats from our queen of cakes

Christmas is often a time for grazing. 

We generally have our Christmas dinner in the middle of the day and then nibble for the rest of the evening. I find that having cheese, smoked salmon or some dips in the fridge is handy and makes a change from the turkey.

Medjool dates have a rich, sweet caramel taste and are delicious simply eaten on their own. As with all dates they are rich in many health-giving properties such as fibre, potassium and iron, which all aid digestion.

Medjool dates were originally eaten by royalty, who thought they also aided fatigue. This earned them the description as the fruit of kings.

They differ from other dates as they are picked from the date palm earlier in the season so are softer and are not left to dry out like other varieties.

The dark chocolate and the salted almonds make a great combination of flavours with the dates, they are a real treat.

Florentines say Christmas to me. These ones have a little spice and orange zest to help the festive spirit.

Salted almond chocolate dates

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Perfect for grazing on

Salted almond chocolate dates

Servings

10

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 40g roasted, salted almonds, roughly chopped

  • 12 medjool dates with their stones removed

  • 150g dark chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces

  • 15g butter

Method

  1. Line a large flat baking tray with parchment.

  2. Slice the dates but do not cut them through. Push two teaspoons of the chopped nuts into each date and set aside.

  3. Put the chocolate and butter into an ovenproof dish and place it over a saucepan of simmering water until the chocolate has melted.

  4. Dip each date into the chocolate and place onto the prepared tray. I find using two forks is the best way to do this. Decorate as you wish. Allow to cool.

Christmas spiced florentines

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These florentines have a little spice and orange zest to help the festive spirit.

Christmas spiced florentines

Servings

10

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 10g plain flour

  • 25g butter

  • 60g light muscovado sugar

  • 60ml cream

  • ½ tsp cake spice

  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon

  • the zest of 2 oranges

  • 150g slivered almonds

  • 75g sultanas

  • 180g dark chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces

Method

  1. Line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

  2. Place the flour, butter and sugar into a saucepan and melt over a low heat, stirring as it melts. Add in the cream then stir in the cake spice, cinnamon and zest.

  3. Stir in the almonds and sultanas then spoon the mixture onto the prepared baking tray. Flatten and shape the mixture so that the biscuits form even circular discs.

  4. Bake for 15 minutes at 180°C. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.

  5. Place the chocolate into a heatproof dish and then place this over a saucepan of simmering water until it has melted.

  6. Dip the base of each biscuit into the chocolate and place these back on the parchment paper to firm up. Peel the paper off once they are cool.

More in this section

How to make Colm O'Gorman's street food favourite, Spicy Korean Fried Rice Cakes How to make Colm O'Gorman's street food favourite, Spicy Korean Fried Rice Cakes
Chicken Pot Pie Caitriona Redmond: How to make my St Stephen’s Day pie from Christmas Day leftovers 
Derval O'Rourke: Cheat sheets for a stress-free Christmas and my recipe for honey glazed ham Derval O'Rourke: Cheat sheets for a stress-free Christmas and my recipe for honey glazed ham
<p>Burnt Aubergine Fritter with Feta, Green Chutney, Pickled Red Onion and Tomato Salsa, and Pomegranate</p>

Colm O'Gorman's burnt aubergine fritter with feta, green chutney and pomegranate

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.204 s