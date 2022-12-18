Michelle Darmody: My recipes for spiced florentines and almond chocolate dates

Christmas is often a time for grazing.
We generally have our Christmas dinner in the middle of the day and then nibble for the rest of the evening. I find that having cheese, smoked salmon or some dips in the fridge is handy and makes a change from the turkey.
Medjool dates have a rich, sweet caramel taste and are delicious simply eaten on their own. As with all dates they are rich in many health-giving properties such as fibre, potassium and iron, which all aid digestion.
Medjool dates were originally eaten by royalty, who thought they also aided fatigue. This earned them the description as the fruit of kings.
They differ from other dates as they are picked from the date palm earlier in the season so are softer and are not left to dry out like other varieties.
The dark chocolate and the salted almonds make a great combination of flavours with the dates, they are a real treat.
Florentines say Christmas to me. These ones have a little spice and orange zest to help the festive spirit.
Salted almond chocolate dates
Perfect for grazing on
Servings10
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
40g roasted, salted almonds, roughly chopped
12 medjool dates with their stones removed
150g dark chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces
15g butter
Method
Line a large flat baking tray with parchment.
Slice the dates but do not cut them through. Push two teaspoons of the chopped nuts into each date and set aside.
Put the chocolate and butter into an ovenproof dish and place it over a saucepan of simmering water until the chocolate has melted.
Dip each date into the chocolate and place onto the prepared tray. I find using two forks is the best way to do this. Decorate as you wish. Allow to cool.
Christmas spiced florentines
These florentines have a little spice and orange zest to help the festive spirit.
Servings10
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 10g plain flour
25g butter
60g light muscovado sugar
60ml cream
½ tsp cake spice
½ tsp ground cinnamon
the zest of 2 oranges
150g slivered almonds
75g sultanas
180g dark chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces
Method
Line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Place the flour, butter and sugar into a saucepan and melt over a low heat, stirring as it melts. Add in the cream then stir in the cake spice, cinnamon and zest.
Stir in the almonds and sultanas then spoon the mixture onto the prepared baking tray. Flatten and shape the mixture so that the biscuits form even circular discs.
Bake for 15 minutes at 180°C. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Place the chocolate into a heatproof dish and then place this over a saucepan of simmering water until it has melted.
Dip the base of each biscuit into the chocolate and place these back on the parchment paper to firm up. Peel the paper off once they are cool.