Michelle Darmody: My recipes for spiced florentines and almond chocolate dates

Christmas is often a time for grazing.

We generally have our Christmas dinner in the middle of the day and then nibble for the rest of the evening. I find that having cheese, smoked salmon or some dips in the fridge is handy and makes a change from the turkey.

Medjool dates have a rich, sweet caramel taste and are delicious simply eaten on their own. As with all dates they are rich in many health-giving properties such as fibre, potassium and iron, which all aid digestion.

Medjool dates were originally eaten by royalty, who thought they also aided fatigue. This earned them the description as the fruit of kings.

They differ from other dates as they are picked from the date palm earlier in the season so are softer and are not left to dry out like other varieties.

The dark chocolate and the salted almonds make a great combination of flavours with the dates, they are a real treat.

Florentines say Christmas to me. These ones have a little spice and orange zest to help the festive spirit.

Salted almond chocolate dates recipe by:Michelle Darmody Perfect for grazing on Servings 10 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  10 mins Total Time  20 mins Course  Baking Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 40g roasted, salted almonds, roughly chopped

12 medjool dates with their stones removed

150g dark chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces

15g butter Method Line a large flat baking tray with parchment. Slice the dates but do not cut them through. Push two teaspoons of the chopped nuts into each date and set aside. Put the chocolate and butter into an ovenproof dish and place it over a saucepan of simmering water until the chocolate has melted. Dip each date into the chocolate and place onto the prepared tray. I find using two forks is the best way to do this. Decorate as you wish. Allow to cool.