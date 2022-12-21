Darina Allen's perfect Christmas turkey recipe plus all the trimmings for a stress-free feast

Roast turkey with chestnut stuffing and bread sauce
If you’d rather not have the chestnuts, simply omit them from the stuffing, it will still be delicious
Servings10
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 3 hours 20 mins
Total Time 3 hours 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4.5kg turkey with giblets
For the giblet stock:
neck, gizzard, heart
2 carrots, sliced
2 onions, sliced
1 celery stalk
bouquet garni
4 peppercorns
For the chestnut stuffing:
450g chestnuts
175g butter
350g onions, chopped
400g soft breadcrumbs
50g freshly chopped herbs (parsley, thyme, chives, marjoram, savoury, lemon balm)
salt
freshly ground pepper
melted butter, to baste the turkey
large sprigs of fresh parsley or watercress, to garnish
For the bread sauce:
450ml milk
110g breadcrumbs
2 onions, each stuck with 6 cloves
50g butter
salt
freshly ground pepper
110ml thick cream
Method
Remove the wishbone from the neck end of the turkey to make carving easier later. Then make the giblet stock by covering with cold water the neck, gizzard, heart, wishbone, vegetables, bouquet garni and black peppercorns. Bring to the boil. Simmer for 3 hours while the turkey is being prepared and cooked.
To make the stuffing, bring about 1.2 litres of water to the boil in a saucepan. Throw in the chestnuts and boil for 5–10 minutes, until the shell and inside skin peel off easily and the flesh should be soft. Pick them out one at a time and chop them finely. Melt the butter, and sweat the onions and chestnuts in it until soft. Add the breadcrumbs and herbs, taste and season carefully, mix well.
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Weigh the turkey and calculate the cooking time, allowing about 15 minutes per 450g and 15 minutes over.
Brush the turkey with melted butter (alternatively, smear well the breast, legs and crop with soft butter) and season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover loosely with greaseproof paper and roast for about 2¾–3 hours.
The turkey is done when the juices run clear. To test, prick the thickest part at the base of the thigh and examine the juices to ensure they are clear. Remove the turkey to a carving dish, keep it warm and allow it to rest while you make the gravy.
To make the gravy, spoon off the surplus fat from the roasting tin. Deglaze the pan juices with the giblet stock. Using a whisk, stir and scrape well to dissolve the caramelised meat juices from the roasting tin. Boil it up, season and thicken with a little roux if you like. Taste and correct the seasoning and serve in a warmed gravy boat. If possible, present the turkey on your largest serving dish, surrounded by golden crispy potatoes and garnished with large sprigs of parsley or watercress and maybe a sprig of holly (make sure no one eats the berries though).
For the bread sauce, bring to the boil in a small, deep saucepan all the ingredients except the cream and season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover and simmer gently on a very low heat or cook in a low oven at 160°C for 30 minutes. Remove the onion and add the cream just before serving. Correct the seasoning, and add a little more milk if the sauce is too thick. Serve hot.
Glazed ham with mango relish
A perfectly glazed ham always looks stunning, but loin of bacon is ideal for this recipe too, and is much easier to carve.
Servings12
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 x 4.5-5.4kg (10-12lb) fresh or lightly smoked ham (make sure it has a nice layer of fat)
60-80 whole cloves, depending on the size of the diamonds
350-450g (3/4-1lb) Demerara sugar
1 small tin of pineapple. Use 75-125ml (3-4fl oz) of the juice
For the mango relish:
50ml (2fl oz) medium sherry
50ml (2fl oz) white wine vinegar
50ml (2fl oz) water 2 tbsp sugar
2 tsp salt
2 cinnamon sticks
1 star anise
Pinch of ground mace
1 mango, peeled and diced
1 small red pepper, seeded and diced
1 tbsp lemon juice
Method
If the ham is salty, soak it in cold water overnight. The next day, discard the water. Cover the ham with fresh cold water and bring it slowly to the boil. If the meat is still salty there will be a white froth on top of the water. In this case it is preferable to discard this water, cover the ham with fresh cold water again and repeat the process. Finally, cover the ham with hot water and simmer until it is almost cooked. Allow 25 minutes to 450g (1lb) approx for ham, 20 minutes for a loin of bacon.
Meanwhile, make the mango relish. Put the sherry, vinegar, water, sugar, salt, cinnamon, star anise and mace into a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer over a medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the mango, red pepper and lemon juice, lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes more. Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Spoon into a screw-top jar and refrigerate until required.
Preheat the oven to 250°C/475°F/gas mark 9.
Peel the rind off the ham, cut the fat into a diamond pattern and stud each diamond with a whole clove. Blend the brown sugar to a paste with a little pineapple juice. Be careful not to make it too liquid.
Spread this over the ham. Bake it in the hot oven for 20 minutes, or until the top has caramelised. While it is glazing, baste regularly with the syrup and juices. Serve hot or cold with mango relish.
Cranberry sauce
This sauce is also delicious served with roast game, and some rough pâtés and terrines.
Servings10
Preparation Time 3 mins
Cooking Time 7 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
170g (6oz) fresh cranberries
4 tbsp water 85g (3oz) granulated sugar
Method
Put the fresh cranberries in a heavy-based stainless steel or cast-iron saucepan with the water — don’t add the sugar yet as it tends to toughen the skins.
Bring them to the boil, cover and simmer until the cranberries pop and soften — about seven minutes.
Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar until dissolved.
Serve warm or cold.
Note: Cranberry sauce will keep in your fridge for a week to 10 days.
Cheesy Gratin of Leeks and Brussel Sprouts
Everyone in our house loves a hot bubbly gratin — a yummy comforting supper dish. I sometimes wrap each leek in a slice of ham before coating in the cheesy Mornay sauce. Use up the little ends of cheese — a mixture can be delicious but taste carefully.
Servings8
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 16 mins
Total Time 31 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
8 medium-sized leeks
1 lbs quartered, blanched and refreshed sprouts
600mls whole milk
A few slices of carrot and onion
3 or 4 peppercorns
A sprig of thyme or parsley
175g grated Cheddar cheese or a mixture of grated Cheddar, Parmesan and Gruyère
¼ tsp Dijon mustard
Salt and freshly-ground black pepper
Method
Trim most of the green part off the leeks (use to make soup or pop into the stock pot). Leave the white parts whole, slit the top and wash well under cold running water. Cook in a little boiling salted water in a covered saucepan until just tender, 15 minutes approx.
Meanwhile, put the cold milk into a saucepan with a few slices of carrot and onion, 3 or 4 peppercorns and a sprig of thyme or parsley. Bring to the boil, simmer for 5 minutes, remove from the heat and leave to infuse for 10 minutes. Strain out the vegetables, bring the milk back to the boil, and thicken with roux to a light coating consistency. Add the mustard and two-thirds of the grated cheese, keep the remainder of the cheese for grating over the top. Season with salt and freshly-ground pepper: taste and correct the seasoning if necessary.
Drain the leeks well, slice into chunks, mix with the blanched Brussel sprouts. Arrange in an ovenproof serving dish, season well, coat with the sauce and sprinkle with grated cheese mixed with a few buttered crumbs. Reheat in a moderate oven 180˚C (gas mark 4), until golden and bubbly – about 15 minutes.
Chocolate Yule Log
The perfect festive dessert.
Servings10
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 18 mins
Total Time 43 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
170g best quality dark chocolate
5 free-range eggs
170g caster sugar
3 tbsp water
For the filling
300 ml double cream
1-2 tbsp rum
icing sugar
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4. Line a Swiss roll tin with oiled tinfoil or Bakewell paper.
Separate the eggs. Put the yolks into a bowl, gradually add the caster sugar and whisk until the mixture is thick and pale lemon coloured. Melt the chocolate with the water in a saucepan over a very gentle heat, then draw aside while you whisk the egg whites to a firm snow. Add the melted chocolate to the egg yolk mixture.
Stir a little of the egg white into the mixture, cut and fold the remainder of the egg whites into the mixture and turn it into the prepared tin. Cook in a preheated oven, bake for 15-18 minutes or until firm to the touch around the edge but still slightly soft in the centre. Wring out a tea towel in cold water. Take out the roulade, cool it slightly, then cover with the cloth. (This is to prevent any sugary crust forming.) Leave it in a cool place.
Provided the cloth is kept damp, it will keep for two days like this.
When you are ready to assemble, whip the cream and flavour with the rum. Put a sheet of greaseproof paper onto a table and dust it well with sieved icing sugar. Remove the damp cloth from the roulade and turn the tin upside down onto the prepared paper.
Remove the tin and peel the tinfoil off the roulade carefully. Spread with the rum-flavoured cream and roll it up like a Swiss roll. Cut about one-third off the roll at an angle. Lift the roll onto a serving plate — arrange the smaller piece so it looks like a branch and dust well with icing sugar.
Decorate with Christmas cake decorations, e.g. holly leaves, Santas, robins etc., sprinkle again with a little extra icing sugar and serve.
Make it your own: Sneak a little kirsch into the cream and dot the cake with tinned cherries before rolling to make a black-forest-inspired yule log.