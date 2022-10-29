Derval O'Rourke: How to improve your mood in the great outdoors

Do you feel like the winter weather stops you from getting out and exercising?
Take notice of the change in your scenery around you. Leaves are changing colour, the air smells different, everything seems greener. Enjoy being out in nature!
Get outside and go for a walk, if the weather is not ideal, prepare a change of clothes for when you get home and go anyway! P.S. Singing in the rain is allowed!
Lamb Curry
The most amazing recipe to dig into after an autumn walk.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 lime, zest and juice
3 garlic cloves, crushed
800g diced lamb
3 tbsp coconut oil
1 onion finely chopped
1 tbsp medium curry powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tin of coconut milk
2 tbsp tomato puree
1 tbsp tabasco (optional for those that like heat)
1 tbsp honey
chopped fresh coriander to garnish
brown rice or couscous to serve
Method
Mix the lime zest, juice and garlic in a large bowl.
Add the lamb and use your hands to massage the marinade into the meat.
Cover and leave in the fridge for 2 hours.
Heat the coconut oil in a large casserole over a medium heat.
Add the onion and cook for about five minutes.
Cook the lamb in batches in the casserole, until browned on each side.
Stir in the curry powder and cumin and cook for 1 minute.
Stir in the coconut milk, tomato puree, tabasco and honey and cook for another 5 minutes.
Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for at least 1 hour.
Stir occasionally and add a little water if the curry seems dry.
Ladle the curry into warmed serving bowls and sprinkle over the coriander. Serve with brown rice or couscous.